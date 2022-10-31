Submit Release
mdf commerce announces date of conference call for second quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter of fiscal 2023 financial results.

Date: Monday November 14, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
To join the phone call: 1-833-630-1956
To join the phone call: 1-833-630-1956

A replay of the webcast will be available until November 14, 2023, at midnight Eastern Time through the same link following the conference call. Please visit the Investor Relations section on our website to view the earnings release prior to the conference call.

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, ecommerce and emarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 700 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

For further information:

mdf commerce
André Leblanc
Vice President, Marketing and Public Affairs
Phone: +1 (514) 961-0882
Email: andre.leblanc@mdfcommerce.com


Primary Logo

