Melissa Helton of Fairmount Park FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLLINSVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within the sports industry women in management positions remain severely underrepresented. Although there are increasingly more women in executive jobs, it is still alarmingly less than their male counterparts. Studies found that it is absolutely critical we promote the advancement of women so they can evolve, share their voice, and make valuable contributions. But one particular woman is doing her part in sending a clear message to girls and women, that they can be CEO’S and Executives and that females are just as capable of thriving and finding success in any business or profession.

Melissa Helton is President and General Manager at Fairmount Park FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing.

“Although there have significantly been hurdles for women, I have always looked past that and relied on my capabilities and unwavering passion to do what I love. When I approached my work with a positive, affirmative can -do attitude even among male colleagues, pretty soon no one was questioning my abilities. Doing what lights me up and doing it well was continually my main focus. Once I had the right mindset, constantly challenged myself, and developed the most optimal strategies, I exceeded expectations and began to thrive and find success doing what I enjoy most.”

Melissa first began her career in 1998 working in casinos having always been drawn to the fast-paced excitement of the gaming industry. Determined to learn everything she could, Melissa excelled and made her way advancing and building her skills, and in 2019 she was offered a position at Fairmount and once again began rising through the ranks. Although COVID hit them hard and they had to shut down temporarily, when they reopened Melissa was offered a General Manager position and soon after became the CEO and she is passionately living her dream job. Melissa accomplishes this by making tremendous strides, changing the whole culture, and possessing the willingness to have an open-door policy for all her hard workers who find her relatable, professional, and a super motivator.

As a highly reputable Sportsbook, in Fairmount individuals walk inside to five live tellers and 15 kiosks so you can place bets across the United Sates. Clients can bet on anything in Sportsbook except horse racing, but they can certainly step outside the Sportsbook and bet.

Also known as the horse whisperer, Melissa takes precautions in maintaining exemplary care of all the horses making sure they are loved, content, remaining free of any health issues ranging from hoof care to respiratory care, so they stay in tip top shape.

Today, what Melissa is most excited about are their plans to open a racino, a combination of horse racing, casino, and a Sportsbook, within their existing building. For gamblers and enthusiasts, racinos combine the best of both worlds. She hopes it will become one of the most popular gambling destinations for casino lovers. Expect a wonderful, exciting, exhilarating place of entertainment complete with a spectacular state of the art dining experience.

“My hope for the future is offering new jobs for individuals that aspire to be a part of a thriving industry where they can learn the gaming industry. I’m deeply excited to get as many talented and enthusiastic people on board.”

