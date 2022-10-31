Major Update on U.S. Carrier Screening Market – Increased Funding from Private & Government Organizations

U.S. Carrier Screening Markett

Carrier screening market size was valued at $1,378.06 mn in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,002.05 mn by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the carrier screening market size was valued at $1,378.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,002.05 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Carrier Screening Market by Type (Expanded Carrier Screening and Targeted Disease Carrier Screening), Technology (DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, and Others)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak encouraged pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to join forces to develop vaccines and address the issues of medicine supply chain.

The increased demand for management of Covid-19 increased the opportunities for carrier screen market.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global public health challenge, and is anticipated to have a negative impact on the carrier screening market. Pregnant or recently pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit or need respiratory support when compared with non-pregnant women of reproductive age. Pregnant women with COVID-19 were also more likely to give birth prematurely. For instance, as per the data published by the World Health Organization in 2020, 1 in 4 of all babies born to women with COVID-19 were admitted to a neonatal unit, but data on causes of preterm births or indications for admission to neonatal units among these babies is lacking. Stillbirth and newborn death rates however were low.

On the basis of technology, the DNA sequencing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the expanded carrier screening segment held the largest carrier screening market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the DNA sequencing segment was the major share contributor in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming future.

Depending on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment garnered the highest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America is expected to experience carrier screening market growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The global carrier screening market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The global carrier screening market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Invitae, OPKO Health, Fulgent Genetics, Myriad Genetics, Sema4, Illumina, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Quest Diagnostics.

Carrier Screening Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Carrier Screening Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

