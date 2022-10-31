MEDIA ADVISORY: Video from opening ceremony for Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge

Contractors began work Friday evening to shift westbound traffic from Interstate 64 onto the new bridge. Both westbound lanes were expected to have access to the bridge by the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.



Over the next two weeks, contractors will begin work to shift eastbound lanes onto the new bridge.

Once both eastbound and westbound traffic are on the new bridge, the existing Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be demolished, and a new bridge built in its place using a portion of the existing bridge piers. When complete, the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge will carry four lanes of westbound traffic and the rebuilt Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will carry four lanes of eastbound traffic.