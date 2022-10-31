Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,389 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Video from opening ceremony for Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge

Contractors began work Friday evening to shift westbound traffic from Interstate 64 onto the new bridge. Both westbound lanes were expected to have access to the bridge by the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
 
Over the next two weeks, contractors will begin work to shift eastbound lanes onto the new bridge.

Once both eastbound and westbound traffic are on the new bridge, the existing Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be demolished, and a new bridge built in its place using a portion of the existing bridge piers. When complete, the Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge will carry four lanes of westbound traffic and the rebuilt Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will carry four lanes of eastbound traffic.


You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: Video from opening ceremony for Nitro WW I Memorial Bridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.