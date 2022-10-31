Cannabis Testing Market to Garner USD $2.44 billion, Globally, by 2027 at 11.9% CAGR – Allied Market Research

Cannabis Testing Market Size

Cannabis Testing Market generated $1.02 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $2.44 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global Cannabis Testing Market generated $1.02 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $2.44 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Cannabis Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Software), Test Type (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency Testing, Residual Screening, and Others), and End User (Cannabis Cultivators/Growers, Cannabis Drug Manufacturers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027

What are the key trends in the cannabis testing market report?

The major factor that fuels the growth of the Digital PCR Market owing to growing demand for cannabis legalization in several countries for medical purpose, increase in adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing, 3.5.1.3. Collaborations between major companieslaboratories.

COVID-19 scenario-

Closures of testing laboratories, disrupted supply chains, general economic slowdown, and restricted movement impacted the global cannabis testing market negatively, especially during the first phase of the lockdown.

However, several government bodies have come up with relaxations on the existing rules & dictums, and the market is expected to revive soon.

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2027. However, the instruments segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.

North America garnered the major share in 2019-

By region, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating more than half of the global cannabis testing market. Legalization of cannabis (especially in the U.S.) and the ease of availability of instruments, software, and services for cannabis testing fuels the market growth across North America. However, LAMEA is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, due to legalization of cannabis for medical use and growing number of cannabis cultivators and testing laboratories in the region.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Waters Corporation

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer

Merck KGAA

SC Laboratories

Shimadzu Corporation

Restek Corporation

Steep Hill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cannabis Testing Market: By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report

What is the Cannabis Testing Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

