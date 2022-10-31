BTIG Adds Sachio Kuninori to Investment Banking Team in Tokyo

BTIG announced today that Sachio Kuninori has joined the firm's Investment Banking division as a Managing Director. Mr. Kuninori will be based in BTIG's Tokyo office focusing primarily on providing Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) advisory services to global companies with headquarters in Japan.

Most recently, Mr. Kuninori was a Senior Financial Advisor at IHI Corporation, a major industrial engineering company, where he was responsible for accelerating global business development across their Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities business. Prior to that, Mr. Kuninori held senior positions at PwC Advisory and GCA (now Houlihan Lokey), where he focused on cross-border M&A advisory services. Mr. Kuninori began his career at The Bank of Tokyo (now MUFG Bank) where he spent over 30 years in various senior management roles within their corporate advisory divisions.

"We are pleased to welcome Sachio Kuninori to BTIG," commented Shingo Yatsui, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Japan (KK); "Sachio has extensive experience in Japan's financial advisory business, and specifically in M&A. We are confident that his experience will help enhance BTIG's ability to serve Japanese clients seeking to pursue M&A globally."

BTIG Investment Banking facilitates advisory services for growth-oriented companies. Assignments vary across equity capital markets, debt capital advisory, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic advisory. BTIG's Investment Banking expertise spans the consumer, energy and infrastructure, financials, healthcare, real estate and technology sectors. Clients benefit from actionable market intelligence, and BTIG's comprehensive understanding of financial dynamics.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 750 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 23 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, commodities, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

