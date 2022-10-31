Take Full Control of the Skies With Turtle Beach's VelocityOne Rudder – Now Available

The New VelocityOne Rudder Perfectly Complements Turtle Beach's Award-Winning VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System, Giving Fans and Enthusiasts the Ultimate Modern Simulation Control Setup for Microsoft Flight Simulator and Other Flight Programs

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR today announced the newest addition to the brand's growing lineup of gaming simulation accessories, the VelocityOne Rudder, is now available at participating retailers globally. VelocityOne Rudder further elevates flight simmers' setups to new levels of realism. It perfectly complements Turtle Beach's award-winning VelocityOne™ Flight Universal Control System and will also be compatible with the recently announced VelocityOne™ Flightstick following its mid-November launch. For flight sim fans on Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, VelocityOne Rudder features dual-pedal configurations for both light aircraft and heavy airliner setups. The pedals have a smooth rudder axis and contactless hall-effect sensors on all axes for fluid movements and a longer product life. Differential brakes allow for tight turns and precise runway braking control, while swappable springs and adjustable pedal width and shape provide added realism whether flying a light aircraft, heavy airliner, or fighter jets. Plus, multiple stable mounting solutions keep VelocityOne Rudder firmly planted on a variety of surfaces. Turtle Beach's VelocityOne Rudder is available today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for $299.99 MSRP.

"VelocityOne Rudder is the next step in our commitment to giving flight sim gamers a modern and realistic flight control experience using the latest technologies," said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "From our booths at the RIAT and Miramar Air Shows to online flight sim groups – the flying community's early reaction to our new pedals has been overwhelmingly positive. We're thrilled to be on the leading edge of rebooting what consumers should expect in high-quality flight simulation gaming accessories."

The complete list of VelocityOne Rudder features includes:

Ultra-Smooth Rudder Axis: A single, return-to-center axis provides fluid, low-friction precision forward and backward movement for accurate directional control. Friction-free linear bearings allow for smooth, accurate and maintenance free operation. Two sets of swappable springs for the main rudder axis provide additional adjustability to set the perfect feel.

A single, return-to-center axis provides fluid, low-friction precision forward and backward movement for accurate directional control. Friction-free linear bearings allow for smooth, accurate and maintenance free operation. Two sets of swappable springs for the main rudder axis provide additional adjustability to set the perfect feel. Differential Brakes: The spring-loaded brake pedals deliver precise runway braking control, or steering assist when pressing one pedal at a time.

The spring-loaded brake pedals deliver precise runway braking control, or steering assist when pressing one pedal at a time. Swappable Pedals: Two sets of interchangeable pedals swap out easily and provide realistic replication of light aircraft or airliner style pedals.

Two sets of interchangeable pedals swap out easily and provide realistic replication of light aircraft or airliner style pedals. Adjustable Pedal Width: Adjustable pedal width accommodates a wide range of users and plane types. Plus, when not in use, the adjustable footprint provides convenient storage.

Adjustable pedal width accommodates a wide range of users and plane types. Plus, when not in use, the adjustable footprint provides convenient storage. Precise, Long-Lasting Axes: Non-contact hall-effect sensors on all axes deliver high-resolution data and longer product life over standard potentiometers.

Non-contact hall-effect sensors on all axes deliver high-resolution data and longer product life over standard potentiometers. Stable Mounting Solutions: Sturdy metal construction with rubber pads and carpet grips on the bottom provides a stable base on a wide range of surfaces and has pre-drilled holes for permanent mounting to existing home cockpits.

Sturdy metal construction with rubber pads and carpet grips on the bottom provides a stable base on a wide range of surfaces and has pre-drilled holes for permanent mounting to existing home cockpits. Universal PC Compatibility: Plug the two-meter USB-C to USB-A cable directly into the PC to add VelocityOne Rudder to your existing setup.

Plug the two-meter USB-C to USB-A cable directly into the PC to add to your existing setup. Take Flight on Xbox: Press the mode button to switch from PC to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One using the included pass-through cable. Requires the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System to work on Xbox consoles.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for every type of gamer, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach's ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

