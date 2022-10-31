The Changing Face of Trial Recruitment: Site-Only and Recruitment Provider Options, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the pros and cons of a local recruitment model through a site network. Attendees will learn how a solid patient recruitment database can help find the right patients faster. The featured speakers will discuss the benefits of integrated site and patient recruitment offerings and when they work best. Attendees will learn how various recruitment options work to ensure diverse representation in trials. The speakers will also discuss if some therapeutic areas are better suited to the various recruitment options available.

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Competition within the drug development industry continues to intensify and competing for clinical investigators and trial recruitment is no exception. While pharma and biotech companies invest heavily in marketing approved drugs, they often do not employ that same market research and marketing expertise when it comes to targeting, positioning and communicating the value of clinical trials to study sites and patients.

The research data underscores the high stakes and urgent need for companies to improve the clinical trial process. Effective communications can result in better selected study sites and drive trial recruitment and patient retention, saving time and money in clinical trials.

Register for this webinar to learn: The pros and cons of a local recruitment model through a site network; How a solid patient recruitment database can help find the right patients faster; The benefits of integrated site and patient recruitment offerings and when they work best; How various recruitment options work to ensure diverse representation in trials; And if some therapeutic areas are better suited to the various recruitment options available.

Join Dr. Torsten Sernau, MD, Vice President, Medical Strategy, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES); Dr. Riaan van Tonder, Vice President, Site Network, AES; and Michael Stratton, MBA, Executive Director, Patient Recruitment Operations, Sites and Patients Center of Excellence, Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Changing Face of Trial Recruitment: Site-Only and Recruitment Provider Options.

