Digital Temperature Sensor Market to Reach US $4.3 billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Consumer sector is estimated to witness the highest growth due to burgeoning demand for advanced electronic devices for smart home applications.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Temperature Sensor Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2026 at a CAGR 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth of Digital Temperature Sensor market is majorly attributed to the rising demand for integrated humidity and temperature sensors to provide high accuracy measurements with low power requirements in order to simplify asset monitoring solutions preventing from premature equipment failure. Increasing penetration of digitalization in sensing technology is estimated to drive Digital Temperature Sensor Market. The burgeoning demand for advanced electronics products for consumer electronics including smartphones, smart wears or smart home applications is significantly triggering the market.

Key Takeaways

1. APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market during 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 11.5% owing to high investments in industrialization and digitalization.

3. Increasing demand for IoT sensors in automotive sector and increasing penetration of smart utility are driving the market.

4. High capital expenditure is one of the challenges impeding the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

Digital Temperature Sensor Market Segment Analysis – By Application: By application in Digital Temperature Sensor, Smart home applications are estimated to witness significant growth due to rising demand for consumer electronics and increasing penetration of smart home appliances to control residential HVAC system. In February 2021, Leeds City Council announced to deploy IoT sensors including temperature leveraging smart home solutions. Such initiatives are set to drive the market from 2021 to 2026.

Digital Temperature Sensor Market Segment Analysis – By End User: By end user Industrial sector is estimated to account for the largest market share at 14.5% during 2021-2026. Among industrial sector, Automotive is analysed to witness a significant growth between 2021 and 2026 due to the rising demand for powertrain, body electronics and alternative fuel vehicle. Utility sector is estimated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 12.9% during 2021-2026 due to increasing demand for real-time thermal monitoring of mission critical applications to optimize performance and efficiency. In December 2020, Hitachi ABB Power Grids developed a fully integrated 220 kV substation with advanced power system management and equipment monitoring system to fulfil the unprecedented upsurge in electricity in Dublin.

Digital Temperature Sensor Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: By Geography, Digital Temperature Sensor market is segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11.5% owing to heavy industrialization and transition towards digitalization. According to reports by Northeast Group, in October 2020, South-east Asia declared to invest USD 25.9 billion in smart grid infrastructure over the next decade to accelerate smart metering, grid automation for enhancing the developments in utility sector and such government initiatives are set to drive the market.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Temperature Sensor industry are:

1. Robert Bosch GmbH

2. Honeywell International

3. Continental Ag

4. Delphi Automotive PLC

5. NXP Semiconductor N.V.

