Lifeist’s CannMart Subsidiary Becomes Exclusive B2B Distributor in Canada for Hamilton Devices, a leading U.S. Manufacturer and Supplier of Extracts Focused Hardware

B2B distribution agreement reinforces CannMart’s focus on higher margin activities that complement its award-winning in-house concentrates brand, Roilty

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its wholly owned Canadian cannabis business unit, CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”), has entered into a distribution agreement with Hamilton Devices, one of the leading U.S. manufacturers and suppliers of vape hardware. With the agreement, CannMart is now Canada’s first distributor of Hamilton Devices’ complete portfolio of innovative consumer facing, extracts focused vape hardware products across Canada through October 2024, with an initial six-month exclusivity.



Hamilton Devices is internationally recognized as a leading innovator of vaporizer technologies that deliver extract products such as distillate, live resin, and shatter through industry-wide 510 thread carts. The company manufactures cost effective, simple-to-use yet multi-functional devices that help everyday consumers enjoy concentrate products without having to make large investments into vape hardware or traditional dabbing tools. An example of the company’s outstanding innovation is its newest device, the Starship, which allows consumers to vape three carts, including three different categories of concentrate, at once. A recent Instagram video featuring the Starship has gone viral, accounting for over 820,000+ views, including 26,000+ likes and 400+ comments within the first three weeks. According to Hamilton Devices, their innovative products are found in approximately 100,000 retailers throughout the U.S.

CannMart intends to leverage its master distributor status and sell Hamilton Devices products directly into its expanding retail store network across Canada of over 2,500 stores.

“It’s a privilege to be selected by Hamilton Devices as its exclusive B2B distribution partner for Canada and we can’t wait to leverage our established relationships to bring their innovative vaporizer technologies to Canadian consumers,” said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “This marks CannMart’s first accessory B2B distribution deal and dovetails nicely with our focus on higher-margin activities given the drop-ship nature of the relationship, meaning no warehousing, inventory and delivery costs. On that basis, CannMart is expanding its direct to store sales and marketing efforts, including for our award-winning, SKU-diverse, in-house concentrates brand Roilty.”

“We’re excited to bring new products to market that complement CannMart’s Roilty product line,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “Providing consumers with new, safe and convenient ways to try and consume our extract products will not only delight our customers but can also help us grow our core cannabis business faster and more efficiently. The Hamilton Devices product line fits perfectly into CannMart’s existing portfolio and sales process, and we are looking forward to seeing the results of this new agreement.”

Canadian retailers not yet part of the CannMart store network interested in adding Hamilton Devices to their offerings should contact CannMart at HDsales@cannmart.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

