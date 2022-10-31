Auto Parts 4less Group, Inc. Announces Completion of Adobe Commerce (ADBE) Synchronization Extension

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com , an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced they have completed their Adobe Commerce (ADBE) synchronization extension. By creating this seamless connection Adobe Commerce users now have an open door to add their products on AutoParts4Less.com as well as the ability to manage their orders as they come in.

Adobe Commerce powers more than 100,000 eCommerce websites and has been a leader in the eCommerce space since it was launched as Magento in 2007. The new AutoParts4Less.com extension is available on the Adobe Commerce Extensions Marketplace , and will allow users to sync their products from their existing eCommerce website to AutoParts4Less.com.

“Adobe Commerce is one of the top eCommerce platforms for high quality sellers.” stated Christopher Davenport, founder and president of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of FLES. “This connection will provide existing auto part sellers using Adobe Commerce with a new avenue of generating revenue on AutoParts4Less.com, a pure play enterprise level marketplace entirely dedicated to automotive parts, while giving buyers a huge boost in available products to purchase.”

“With the completion of our Adobe Commerce Extension we have one more example of how we are meeting the enterprise automotive parts sellers where their ecosystem lies. This, along with our other integrations with companies like ChannelAdvisor and SureDone, takes us one step closer to technically unifying the selling and purchasing of automotive parts onto AutoPart4Less.com marketplace” explained Tim Armes, President and Chairman of the Board for Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.

About Auto Parts 4LessGroup, Inc.

Auto Parts 4LessGroup, Inc. (the “Company”) entered the online auto parts business in 2015 selling lift kits and other aftermarket accessories for Jeeps, Trucks and SUV’s on eBay and Amazon. In 2019 www.liftkits.com was launched and continues selling aftermarket parts today. At the beginning of 2020 the company began the development of AutoParts4less.com as a pure play multi-seller enterprise level marketplace entirely dedicated to automotive parts including cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform.

To learn more about Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., please visit AutoParts4LessGroup.com

