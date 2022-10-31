Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 282,323 in the last 365 days.

Isoray To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

Conference Call is Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

/EIN News/ -- RICHLAND, Wash., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 after the close of the U.S. stock markets on November 10, 2022.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 545-0320. For callers outside the U.S., please dial (973) 528-0002.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2199/46923. The webcast will be available until February 10, 2023 following the conference call.

About Isoray
Isoray, Inc. is a medical technology company pioneering advanced treatment applications and devices to deliver targeted internal radiation treatments for cancers throughout the body. Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds. Learn more about this innovative Richland, Washington company and explore the many benefits and uses of Cesium-131 by visiting www.isoray.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.


Contact
Investor Relations: Mark Levin (501) 255-1910
Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747

Primary Logo

You just read:

Isoray To Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.