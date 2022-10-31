Clean Energy Company Ori Solution strengthened with impact driven, globally awarded creative leadership

Niklas Lilja and Mikko Reponen to lead humanization of clean energy innovation

/EIN News/ -- HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ori Solution Oy, the Finnish clean energy company with disruptive flow-to-electrical energy technology for wind, waste, and hydro energy environment, today announced appointment of Niklas Lilja and Mikko Reponen as partners and as members of their senior leadership team.

“Even clean energy companies all too often hide behind jargon. We need to make clean energy both relatable and visionary again, making sure everyone wants it and gets it. That’s why we at Ori want to make it very, very simple to understand how we make a difference, why our technology is revolutionary – and, most importantly, why we feel there’s a case for hope,” says Joakim Berndtsson, Ori CEO.

“The energy industry, and the world, desperately needs a new story to tell: one that is at the same time mind-blowing and easy to get – one that we all want to rally behind. We feel the revolutionary approach Ori takes is the beginning of that story. We can’t wait to share it with the world and to be part of something that makes a real difference both right now and seven generations from now,” Lilja & Reponen jointly state.

Lilja most recently held the role of Head of Stories, APAC, at R/GA, a Fast.Co ‘World’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies’. Before that, he was named the first-ever Director of Innovation at GS&P in San Francisco, a Forbes “Most Consequential Agencies of the Decade” and Innovation Lead at enso collaborative, a Futures Design Agency. His work has been globally recognised for both creativity and effectiveness – including eight Cannes Lions and two Golden EFFIEs.

Reponen has won international acclaim for his work, most recently the prestigious Grand Prix in Red Dot Design Award and Best of Best in The Dieline, some of the most coveted recognitions in the design industry. He is partner and Lead Creative at Werklig, a Finnish branding agency.

Ori Solution is on a mission to constantly innovate and further develop flow-to-electrical energy technology and solutions for the clean energy market. The company has secured one patent and have two patents pending. Ori Solution successfully closed its third pre-seed fundraising round in July 2022.

Joakim Berndtsson

Ori Solution Oy

+358400944481

joakim.berndtsson@orisolution.com