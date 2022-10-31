At 4.8% CAGR, US Food Flavor Market Size Worth USD $1,640 million by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising demand of natural flavors and increasing technological advancement are some factors that are driving the growth of the U.S. Food Flavor Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the U.S. Food Flavor Market size is projected to reach $1,640 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over 2021-2026. Food flavor is used in various food products in order to improve the smell of food and helps in enhancing its taste. With the help of natural and artificial flavors, the taste of food can be changed that offers unique aroma in foods. Various natural flavors such as castoreum extract are used as natural flavor in beverage, confectionery, dairy, and desserts. Rising trends of processed foods increases the use of synthetic flavors that helps to maintain the taste of food. Rising adoption of modern lifestyle increases the demand of ready to eat food options which increases the use of baked goods, rising demand of natural flavors owing to its health benefits and increasing technological advancement in food and beverage industry is the major factor driving the growth of U.S. Food Flavor Market.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the U.S. Food Flavor market highlights the following areas -

1. Rising demand of natural flavors and increasing technological advancement in food and beverage industry are some factors that are driving the growth of the U.S. Food Flavor Market.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the U.S. Food Flavor Market report.

3. Rising stringent regulation in food flavors products is set to restrain the growth for the U.S. Food Flavor Market.

Segmental Analysis:

U.S. Food Flavor Segment Analysis – By Flavor Type : Based on Flavor Type U.S. Food Flavor Market can be further segmented into Natural Flavor, and Synthetic Flavor. The segment holds the major share in 2020. This is mainly owing to rising consumption of synthetic flavors in various food and confectionery products tend to increases the production of synthetic flavor.

U.S. Food Flavor Segment Analysis – By Application : Based on Application, U.S. Food Flavor Market can be further segmented into Dairy, Bakery, Confectionery, Snack, Beverage, and Others. The Beverage segment recorded for the highest U.S. Food Flavor market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to the growing consumption of energy drinks, flavored beer, canned juices etc. as various flavours are added in these beverages that helps to enhance the taste which creates excitement among consumers and hence rising the adoption of food flavor in beverages.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the U.S. Food Flavor industry are -

1. Kerry Group PLC

2. BASF SE

3. Archer Daniels Midland

4. Firmenich

5. Givaudan

