Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size to Reach over US$16.4 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Increasing adoption of asset tracking sensors in logistics is driving the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market size is forecast to reach US$ 16.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. Increasing penetration of smart factories, smart utilities enabling high speed data transmission and data analytics for real-time control and monitoring is analyzed to drive the Internet of Things Market. Growing demand for edge computing and related digital age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) for industrial automation enabling convergence of IT and OT to provide unison among all associated systems and machines have contributed to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market highlights the following areas -

• Utility sector is estimated to account for the largest market share of 18% by 2026 due to the increasing convergence of digitalization with utility sector.

• North America is estimated to dominate the market during 2021-2026 owing to early penetration of internet, high investments towards up-gradation of advanced technologies.

• Increasing Penetration of smart manufacturing factories and increasing investments towards adoption of asset tracking sensors in logistics are analyzed to stimulate the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

• Data Security issues is one of the challenges impeding the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

• By application, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market has been segmented into Industrial automation, asset management, environmental monitoring, connected vehicle automated guided vehicles, connected healthcare and others.

• By industry vertical, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market has been segmented into Automotive, aerospace & defense, Healthcare, Food & beverages, Power, Utilities, Logistics & transportation, Oil & Gas, electronics & semiconductor, Chemical, Agriculture, BFSI, Telecommunications and Others.

By Geography, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America dominated the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market in 2020 acquiring a share of 31% and is estimated to hold the major share with a CAGR 19.56% during 2021-2026 owing to early penetration of internet, presence of higher number of smart cities and high investments towards up-gradation towards latest technology in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Industry are -

1. Cisco systems Inc.

2. Hewlett Packard Enterprises

3. General Electric Company

4. Siemens AG

5. Semtech Corporation

