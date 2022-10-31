Zai Lab Announces Participation in November Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management from Zai Lab will participate in the following investor conferences in November:



Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific Healthcare Forum 2022

Panel discussion: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. HKT

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Asia Pacific Summit

Meetings: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Location: Singapore

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. GMT

2022 BioCentury-BayHelix East-West Summit

Panel discussions: Several sessions available beginning on November 5, 2022 through December 30, 2022

Webcast link of Jefferies London Healthcare Conference will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investor Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States focused on bringing transformative medicines for oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders to patients in China and around the world. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

