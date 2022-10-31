J.P. Morgan Goes Live in Denmark With Proxymity's Full Digital Proxy Voting Service, Vote Connect

Deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia and New Zealand

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that J.P. Morgan has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, in Denmark. The successful deployment follows similar rollouts in Belgium, France, Australia, and New Zealand.

Proxymity Vote Connect is the digital proxy service powered by Proxymity's investor communications platform. The service allows "golden source" meeting announcements and agendas to be published directly from issuers to investors. Investors can then send votes in real time to issuers or their agents without the need for manual intervention and receive digital confirmation that their votes have been cast, helping everyone in the ecosystem save both time and money.

For J.P. Morgan's Securities Services clients, the connection with Proxymity will continue to substantially improve their voting experiences, resulting in enhanced deadlines and further improving the vote confirmation process.

Proxymity's digital-native platform has been built on highly scalable technology which allows secure end to end connectivity between issuers, issuer agents, custodians, and investors, providing transparency to all participants in the proxy voting chain. In addition, Proxymity natively ensures strict compliance with latest regulations including the EU Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Speaking at the beginning of the Vote Connect rollout in October last year, Hannah Elson, Head of Global Custody, J.P. Morgan Securities Services said, "Investor communications are being transformed by replacing legacy manual processes with smart digital automation." She continued, "Working with Proxymity reflects our commitment to providing the most innovative solutions to improve client experience, at the same time as reducing the cost and complexity of providing even higher levels of service. We are delighted to be the first major global custodian to go live on this platform for Denmark."

In 2020, and again in 2022 as part of Proxymity's Series B fundraising, J.P. Morgan invested in Proxymity as part of an industry-leading consortium, recognising the benefits of a widely adopted platform across the investment ecosystem.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO of Proxymity, said: "We are proud to grow and deepen our working relationship with J.P. Morgan, enabling them to extend Proxymity's solutions to their blue-chip clients across the world. This is another fantastic milestone that was made possible by the agility and dedication of the J.P. Morgan and Proxymity teams and is a great example for our industry of what can be achieved."

About Proxymity

Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, it is the leading digital investor communications platform, serving over twenty-five markets world-wide.

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time they need to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors and making it easier for intermediaries to be efficient, timely and compliant when servicing their clients.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

