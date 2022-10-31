Global Chocolate Liqueur Market to Hit $6.9 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Burgeoning awareness pertaining to low sugar content in dark chocolate to boost the global chocolate liqueur market trends. In addition, disruptions in production and supply chain operations adversely impacted the global market growth during the COVID-19 period. Based on form, the Wafers segment contributed the largest market share in 2021.Furthermore, Europe contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Chocolate Liqueur market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Chocolate Liqueur market accrued revenue worth $4.6 billion in 2021, and will reach $6.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.6 Billion Market Size in 2031 $6.9 Billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 330 Segments Covered Product Type, Cocoa Variety, Form, Application, and Region. Drivers Burgeoning awareness pertaining to low sugar content in dark chocolate. High intake of sugar leading to chronic diseases such as diabetes. Increasing purchasing capacity of consumers with rise in disposable income. Opportunities Massive use of eco-friendly and ethically manufactured chocolates.

Lesser sugar content and soothing taste of chocolate liqueur.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted global chocolate liqueur market growth due to reduction in demand for chocolate liqueur products during the pandemic period.

Disruptions in production and supply chain operations adversely impacted the global market growth during the COVID-19 period.

The report offers an in-depth division of the global Chocolate Liqueur market based on Product Type, Cocoa Variety, Form, Application, and Region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on form, the Wafers segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the overall share of the global Chocolate Liqueur market. However, Liquid segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. Moreover, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of application, the chocolate and confectionery segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2021, contributing more than two-fifths of the overall share of the global Chocolate Liqueur market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the food and beverage coatings segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 5.5% during the forecast timeframe.

On basis of the product type, the Dutch segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2021, contributing three-fourths of the global Chocolate Liqueur market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report includes other segments such as Natural Cocoa Liquor.

Based on the Cocoa Variety, the Forastero segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2021, contributing four-fifths of the global Chocolate Liqueur market share. Moreover, the segment is set to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the Trinitario segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of nearly 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Europe contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Chocolate Liqueur market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific Chocolate Liqueur market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period.

Major players of the global Chocolate Liqueur market profiled in the research report include Cargill Inc. The Archer Daniels Midland Company, United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Blommer Chocolate Company, Nestlé S.A., Valrhona, Barry Callebaut, Cemoi, JB COCOA Sdn Bhd, India Cocoa, and Charley's.

The report evaluates these key participants in the global Chocolate Liqueur industry. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.

