Mizuho Americas Hires Nitin Kumar, CFA as Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Nitin Kumar, CFA, as Managing Director and Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst. He will lead the U.S. Oil and Gas equity research team which includes Silvio Micheloto, Director and Vincent Lovaglio, Vice President, to cover U.S. Integrateds, Exploration and Production, Refining and Services. Kumar joins an experienced, global energy and power research team, which includes Utilities Senior Analysts Paul Fremont and Anthony Crowdell, Midstream & MLP Senior Analyst Gabe Moreen and analyst Robert Mosca, with energy trader Andrew Hooker in the U.S., and Energy Senior Analyst Norimasa Shinya in Japan. Kumar will report to Managing Director and Head of U.S. Equity Research, Susan Gilbertson.



“Nitin joins us at a pivotal time for the energy market, characterized by tight inventory balances, unprecedented disruptions in global energy supply chains, heightened commodity price volatility, increased focus from investors on the sector given record cash generation/returns, and a renewed debate around the path forward in the transition to sustainable energy alternatives,” said Gilbertson. “His insights and experience as an analyst will enhance our expertise in a focus area for our firm.”



Kumar joins Mizuho from Wells Fargo, as part of a U.S. E&P team ranked as a Runner Up in the 2021 Institutional Investor All America Research Poll. He previously served in similar roles at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Millennium Partners, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.



Kumar holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Economics from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Columbia University.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 800 offices and 55,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London

Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com