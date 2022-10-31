Equator Introduces Best-Selling Built-in 14 Place Dishwasher in Canada

Equator Built-In Dishwasher

Designed in three colors — boasting two levels and a sanitizing function — this innovative design is one of the industry’s premiere appliances.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Already praised in the company’s American market for its top-tier features and functionality, Equator Advanced Appliances is getting ready to launch its 14 Place Capacity Dishwasher model throughout Canada. Available in white (WB 82), black (BB 82), and stainless (SB 82), using this stylish and elevated kitchen appliance is easy.

“After working hard to bring this model to Canada, we are thrilled to formally announce its launch throughout the country,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Our customers consistently review this appliance as one of their favorites thanks to its numerous features that make washing dishes a breeze.”

Measuring 32.3 x 23.5 x 22.4 (HxWxD in inches), this built-in design consumes 3.4 gallons of water per cycle, and is both UL and Energy Star certified. It has a total capacity of 14 plates, and also features a wine glass rack, easy pull rack handles, and adjustable top rack.

Using this dishwasher is a delight thanks to its wide array of premium features. In addition to its sanitize functions, it comes with eight unique wash programs: Eco Mode, Auto, Pots & Pans, Heavy, Daily, Delicate, Fast 50, and Rinse. It also offers six extra wash and dry combinations, creating the most customizable dishwasher experience available.

What are some of the Equator Full Size Dishwasher’s other noteworthy features? Users of all three models (WB 82, BB 82, and SB 82) will enjoy dual spray arms, low noise (51 dB), a rinse aid indicator, adjustable tines, half load option, and a stainless steel micro filter. This appliance also comes backed with Equator’s one year parts and labor warranty, giving buyers added peace of mind. For ease of operation, this model’s instruction manual can easily be retrieved by using the attached QR code.

The Equator Built-In Dishwasher (WB 82, BB 82, and SB 82 models) is now available for $829 through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.