Intellia Therapeutics to Present Updated Interim Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of NTLA-2002 for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema at the 2022 ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting

- New data to include interim safety and kallikrein reduction data from 50 mg dose cohort, and additional safety, kallikrein reduction and attack rate data from 25 mg and 75 mg dose cohorts

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies, today announced that an abstract featuring new interim clinical data from the Phase 1/2 study of NTLA-2002 has been selected for a Distinguished Industry Abstract oral presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, taking place November 10 – 14 in Louisville, Kentucky. NTLA-2002 is an investigational in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 therapy in development as a single-dose treatment to prevent angioedema attacks in people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE). Building on data released at the 2022 Bradykinin Symposium, the presentation will include additional interim safety, kallikrein reduction and attack rate data from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of Intellia’s first-in-human study of NTLA-2002.



Presentation Details

Title: "In vivo CRISPR/Cas9 editing of KLKB1 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema: A First-in-Human Study”

Date and Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET

Session: Distinguished Industry Oral Abstracts - Session A

Presenter: Dr. Hilary Longhurst, M.D., Ph.D., FRCP, FRCPath, Senior Medical Officer at Auckland District Health Board and Honorary Associate Professor at University of Auckland, New Zealand, the trial’s principal investigator in New Zealand

Intellia Therapeutics Investor Event

Intellia will host a live webcast on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the presented data. To join the webcast, please visit this link, or the Events and Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.intelliatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Intellia’s website for at least 30 days following the call.

About the NTLA-2002 Clinical Program

Intellia’s multi-national Phase 1/2 study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NTLA-2002 in adults with Type I or Type II hereditary angioedema (HAE). This includes the measurement of plasma kallikrein protein levels and activity as determined by HAE attack rate measures. The Phase 1 portion of the study is an open-label, single-ascending dose design used to identify up to two dose levels of NTLA-2002 that will be further evaluated in the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 portion of the study. This Phase 1/2 study will identify the dose of NTLA-2002 for use in future studies. Visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05120830) for more details.

About NTLA-2002

Based on Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology, NTLA-2002 is the first single-dose investigational treatment being explored in clinical trials for the potential to continuously reduce kallikrein activity and prevent attacks in people living with hereditary angioedema (HAE). NTLA-2002 is a wholly owned investigational CRISPR therapeutic candidate designed to inactivate the kallikrein B1 (KLKB1) gene, which encodes for prekallikrein, the kallikrein precursor protein. NTLA-2002 is Intellia’s second investigational CRISPR therapeutic candidate to be administered systemically, by intravenous infusion, to edit disease-causing genes inside the human body with a single dose of treatment. Intellia’s proprietary non-viral platform deploys lipid nanoparticles to deliver to the liver a two-part genome editing system: guide RNA specific to the disease-causing gene and messenger RNA that encodes the Cas9 enzyme, which together carry out the precision editing.

About Hereditary Angioedema

Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurring and unpredictable inflammatory attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating and life-threatening. It is estimated that one in 50,000 people are affected by HAE, and current treatment options often include life-long therapies, which may require chronic intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous (SC) administration as often as twice per week, or daily oral administration to ensure constant pathway suppression for disease control. Despite chronic administration, breakthrough attacks still occur. Kallikrein inhibition is a clinically validated strategy for the preventive treatment of HAE attacks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, is developing novel, potentially curative therapeutics leveraging CRISPR-based technologies. To fully realize the transformative potential of CRISPR-based technologies, Intellia is pursuing two primary approaches. The company’s in vivo programs use intravenously administered CRISPR as the therapy, in which proprietary delivery technology enables highly precise editing of disease-causing genes directly within specific target tissues. Intellia’s ex vivo programs use CRISPR to create the therapy by using engineered human cells to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia’s deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its robust intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to take a leadership role in harnessing the full potential of genome editing to create new classes of genetic medicine. Learn more at intelliatx.com . Follow us on Twitter @intelliatx.

