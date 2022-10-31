Submit Release
Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Event: Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: 1-866-374-5140 (U.S. Toll-Free) / 1-866-455-3403 (Canada Toll-Free)
Conference ID 42084746#
Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available for one year following the conference call and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi’s Investor Relations website.

About Jushi Holdings Inc. 
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
Investors@jushico.com
(561) 281-0247

Media Contact
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
Ellen@Mattio.com
(570) 209-2947


