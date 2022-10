ENT Devices Market Size to Reach $22.3 billion by 2026 Globally - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

BALLOON SINUS. DILATION DEVICES SEGMENT TO HOLD THE LARGEST SHARE OF SURGICAL DEVICES SEGMENT OF ENT DEVICES MARKET DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD (2021-2026)

According to the new market research report " ENT Devices Market by product (Diagnostic (Endoscope, Hearing Screening Devices), Surgical Devices, (Powered Surgical Instruments, ENT Supplies, Ear Tubes), Hearing Aids, CO2 Lasers, & End Users (Hospital & ASCs, ENT Clinics)- Global Forecast to 2026", the global ENT Devices market size is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2026 from USD 16.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "ENT Devices Market"

226 - Tables

38 - Figures

319 - Pages

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 22.3 billion by 2026 CAGR 6.6% Historical Data 2019-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2026 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By End User, By Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Karl Storz Gmbh & co. KG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Acclarent, inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Cochlear Limited (Australia), Hoya Corporation (Japan), GN Store Nord (Denmark), Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holding Inc.) (Denmark), WS Audiology A/S (Denmark), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), Atos Medical AB (Sweden), William Demant holding a/s (Denmark), Rion Co. Ltd (US), Zounds Hearing Inc. (US), Starkey Hearing Technology (US), MED-EL GmbH (Austria), Narang Medical Limited (India), American Hearing Systems Inc. (US), Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (India), SinuSys Corporation (US), Intersect ENT, Inc. (US), Audina Hearing Instruments (US), Horentek Systems (Italy), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Lumenis (Israel), and Alma Lasers (Israel). Key Market Opportunities Growing healthcare market in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries

The growth in this market is attributed to the rising aging population and the associated hearing loss, rise in disposable income and increasing affordability for ENT treatment, improving healthcare infrastructure and expenditure, and rising product availability and awareness. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the ENT Devices market during the forecast period

By product, the ENT Devices market is segmented into Diagnostic Devices, Surgical Devices, Hearing Aids, Hearing Implants, Co2 Lasers, Image-Guided Surgery Systems. In 2020, the Hearing Aids products segment accounted for the larger share of the ENT Devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to an increase in the demand for hearing aids. As an individual age, changes occur in the nerve pathways from the ear to the brain which can lead to hearing loss.

Based on the Diagnostic Devices, the ENT Devices market is segmented into Endoscopes and Hearing Screening Devices. In 2020, the Endoscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the ENT Devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to research and development in endoscopes leads to the launch of efficient and different types of endoscopes for the surgeries

Based on Surgical Devices, the ENT Devices market is segmented into Powered Surgical Instruments, Radiofrequency (RF) Handpieces, Handheld Instruments, Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices, ENT Supplies, Ear Tubes, Voice Prosthesis Devices. The Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Increasing various key players and emerging players are launching new products in the market and obtaining regulatory approvals, which is likely to fuel the growth of this market.

By end user, the ENT Devices market is segmented into Home Use, Hospitals and Ambulatory Settings, ENT Clinics. The hospitals and Ambulatory Settings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing rise in disposable income and increasing affordability for ENT treatment, improving healthcare infrastructure and expenditure, and rising knowledge and awareness regarding the procedure’s success or failure is the major driving factors for this market

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The ENT Devices market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the ENT Devices market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures and the strong presence of major market players in this region.

Key Players:

The major players in the ENT Devices market are Karl Storz Gmbh & co. KG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Cochlear Limited (Australia), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), William Demant holding a/s (Denmark), etc.

