Ampicillin Market Size Expected to Reach US$352.3 Million with CAGR of 2.3% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Increase in ampicillin drug production and sales occurred during the COVID-19 epidemic wave has positively affected the growth of the ampicillin market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the ampicillin market size is forecast to reach US$352.3 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026. An increase in the incidence of these infectious diseases among individuals is anticipated to drive the demand for ampicillin drugs among individuals in the forecast period. Since ampicillin is also used to treat secondary bacterial infections caused by COVID-19, the ampicillin market is expected to rise. Increasing investments in the healthcare sector are further anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of the ampicillin industry. Ampicillin is being used for the treatment of the secondary bacterial infection caused due to COVID-19. A significant increase in ampicillin drug production and sales occurred during the COVID-19 epidemic wave has positively affected the growth of the ampicillin market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the ampicillin market highlights the following areas -

In 2020, the North American region was dominant because of the increasing need for ampicillin with surging gonorrhea cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, the overall rate of reported gonorrhea increased by 5.7% in the U.S.

An increase in the incidence of infectious diseases such as pneumonia, gonorrhea, endocarditis, syphilis, salmonellosis, and others, among individuals, is anticipated to drive the demand for ampicillin drugs in the forecast period.

Investments are being made to modernize healthcare infrastructure by the government of developing countries, which is expected to drive the market for ampicillin drugs, globally.

Harmful side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and others, caused by the intake of ampicillin can act as the key hindrance in the growth of the ampicillin drug market over the projected period.



Segmental Analysis:

Ampicillin Market Segment Analysis – By Type: Ampicillin sodium for injection held the largest share in the ampicillin drug market. The dosage of ampicillin sodium for injection is given in different amounts such as in grams, milligrams, milliliters, and is also dependent upon the age and body weight of an individual. With the rise in such bacterial infections every year ampicillin sodium injection consumption is anticipated to rise, driving the growth of the market.

Ampicillin Market Segment Analysis – By Indication: Pneumonia held the largest share by indication in the ampicillin market in 2020. According to UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund), there are 1400 cases of pneumonia per 100,000 children each year. Also, coronavirus has played a major role in the spread of infections such as pneumonia in the year 2020. With the increasing pneumonia cases, it is further anticipated that the market for ampicillin would also rise in the forecast period.

Ampicillin Market Segment Analysis – By End-User: The kid's sector held the largest share in the ampicillin market in 2020 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period (2021-2026). Lack of availability of clean water and hygiene and inadequate infection prevention and control triggers the spread of bacteria among individuals.

Ampicillin Market Segment Analysis – By Intake Method: The oral segment held the largest share in the ampicillin market in 2020. Ampicillin is available in the form of a capsule and a suspension to be taken orally. The rapidly rising consumption of ampicillin through the oral intake method will drive the growth of the market.

Ampicillin Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel: Online pharmacies held the largest share in the ampicillin market in 2020. Currently, due to COVID 19 outbreak, the world has gradually shifted towards digitalization. To follow the government-induced norms the need for buying drugs online rapidly increased in the year 2020. Also, to maintain social distancing the preference towards online pharmacies increased among individuals. Thus, the rising consumer’s preference towards online pharmacies in these tough times has raised the growth of the ampicillin market.

Ampicillin Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America region dominated the ampicillin market with a share of 38% in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2021-2026). The increase in the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis and gonorrhea in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has raised the demand for ampicillin in this region. In North America, the ampicillin market is supported by the growing organization sizes and increasing application area of ampicillin.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the ampicillin industry are -

1. ACS Dobfar S.p.A.

2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3. Viatris Inc.

4. Sanofi

5. Indian Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



