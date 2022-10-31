Acetylene Market size is estimated to reach USD13.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The acetylene market size is estimated to reach USD13.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.3% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acetylene market size is estimated to reach USD13.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.3% from 2022 to 2027. The acetylene is a colorless hydrocarbon gas and is one of the simplest alkyne. It is used as a raw material for the chemical processing sector in producing organic compounds such as acetic acid, acetaldehyde, and others. It has major applications such as heat treating, oxyacetylene cutting, welding, chemical processing, metal working, and others. The triple bond structure of the acetylene gives it a high flame temperature, thereby making suitable for metalworking, welding, and brazing. Moreover, the acetylene industry is experiencing a major growth share owing to its major applications in chemical processing and manufacturing. Furthermore, the rise in industrial, automotive, chemicals, and glass and material processing sector is driving the growth in acetylene market during the forecast period.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Acetylene-Market-Research-509334

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Acetylene market highlights the following areas -

1. The acetylene market is experiencing a major drive due to its increasing applications in various end-use industries such as metalworking, automotive, chemicals, aerospace, and others during the forecast period.

2. The rise in application of acetylene as an intermediate raw material in chemical manufacturing and synthesis is expected to boost the acetylene market share in the coming years.

3. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing a major growth share in the acetylene market due to rising metalworking, pharmaceuticals, and chemical applications of acetylene during the forecast period.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=509334

Segmental Analysis:

1. By production process, the hydrocarbon pyrolysis segment is expected to have the largest share of over 30% in 2021 and is expected to dominate the acetylene market in the coming years. The hydrocarbon pyrolysis process is growing as it offers specific advantages such as valuable by-products, price benefit, yield, and availability.

2. By application, the chemical synthesis segment is expected to have the largest growth share of over 35% in 2021 and is expected to increase the acetylene market size in the coming years. The acetylene has major use as an intermediate in the manufacturing for the chemicals such as 1,4 butanediol, acetylenic alcohols, and others.

3. The acetylene is widely used in the synthesis of various organic chemical compounds. The acetylene works as a building block in chemical industry due to its high reactivity and structural simplicity. It is mixed with various chemical components to produce wide range of products such as polymer additives, solvents, perfume components, and active compounds.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Acetylene industry are:

1. BASF

2. Xinlong Group

3. Dongxiang Gas

4. Rexarc

5. Linde AG

Click on the following link to buy the Acetylene Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=509334

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Calcium Carbide Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17673/calcium-carbide-market.html

B. Acetaldehyde Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15318/acetaldehyde-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062