Robotics in Medical Devices to Witness Highest Growth Contribution from North America – GlobalData Plc

LONDON, UK, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market publication titled Robotics in Medical Devices – Thematic Research has been added to the report store by GlobalData Plc. The rising popularity of robotics in the medical devices sector is driven by AI and cloud computing. The increasing number of surgical procedures drives the robotics market. Medical robotics is a fast-growing field in the medical device industry. The surgical robotics segment is leading the market. According to GlobalData forecasts, the total surgical robotics market was worth USD 4.6 billion in 2020 globally.

Robotics in Medical Devices Value Chain Insights

The robotics in medical devices value chain components are covered in this report:

Hardware

• Precision mechanical parts

• Semiconductors

Software

• Robotic Intelligence

Robot manufacturing

• Caged industrial robots

• Industrial co-bots

• Logistics robots

• Medical robots

• Exoskeletons

• Consumer robots

• Drones

• Inspection, cleaning, and maintenance robots

• Field robots

• Defense and security robots

Robotics as a Service

• Cloud robotics

Robotics in Medical Devices Trends

The main trends shaping the robotics theme over the next 12 to 24 months are covered in this report are:

Technology trends

• Artificial intelligence (AI)

• Edge computing

• Cybersecurity

• Industrial Internet

• Cloud robotics

• Robotics centers of excellence (CoEs)

• Open process automation (OPA)

• Lightweight design and doing less with more

• Customizable robots

• Soft and self-healing robots

Medical robotics trends

• Surgical robots

• Care robots

• Aging population

• COVID-19

Macroeconomic trends

• China

• Japan

• Europe

• The future of work

• Industry diversification

Regulatory trends

• US regulations

• European regulations

• China’s regulatory landscape

• APAC regulations

• Ethics

Robotics Companies in Medical Devices

• Aethon: Aethon mobile robots deliver medications through the hospital and directly to nursing units. It supports the secure delivery of pharmacy medications, laboratory specimens, and heavier loads such as meals and linens.

• Cyberdyne: Cyberdyne is a leading Japanese manufacturer of exoskeletons. The company has also developed waistband lumbar supports for workers that are required to lift heavy goods regularly.

• Ekso Bionics: The company designs, develops, and markets exoskeletons for medical, industrial, and military markets. The company's exoskeletons are worn over the user’s clothing, enabling individuals with neurological conditions affecting gait to walk again.

• FANUC: FANUC is one of the world’s biggest industrial robot manufacturers. It has a production capacity of 11,000 units and, in 2021, it produced its 750,000th robot. The company’s sales were initially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but rebounded quickly. FANUC uses sensors, analytics, and the cloud to provide a continuous service to its customers by anticipating equipment and process problems and organizing the automatic replacement of parts.

• Globus: The company offers implantable devices, biologics, accessories, and surgical instruments used for various spinal, orthopedic, and neurosurgical procedures. It also offers computer-assisted intelligent systems that are designed to improve surgeons’ capabilities and streamline surgical procedures.

