EV Technology Group Announces CEO Wouter Witvoet Will Attend and Speak at World Strategic Forum in Miami Starting Oct 31

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG, OTCQB: EVTGF, DE: B96A) announces today that CEO Wouter Witvoet will attend the Miami World Strategic Forum - Investing In Trust Conference on October 31 and November 1.



Witvoet will participate in a live panel discussion with various industry leaders on global supply chain from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, under the general theme: TAKING ACTION FOR A RESILIENT GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN.

The Miami World Strategic Forum, presented by Miami Dade College, is one of the five conferences hosted by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (“IEFA”). Its mission is to address the major governance challenges of the new world economic order. The objective of the World Strategic Forum is to foster a better understanding of opportunities and challenges at stake in the global market. The World Strategic Forum also seeks to provide a platform for business meetings in a broad spectrum of sectors and to foster sustainable economic development.

Bringing together the world’s leaders and legislators, economists, Fortune 500 CEOs and world-class experts, the World Strategic Forum is an active and effective platform for dialogue, corporate insight and collaboration on the central issues affecting the world’s economy today. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to attend sessions at the Biltmore Hotel, network with speakers, partners and other attendees on-site as well as access exclusive participant lounges. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to witness the conversations live through the IEFA event platform, which will also provide an array of networking opportunities including meetings with other participants.

Wouter Witvoet, CEO of EV Technology Group said, “It is a great opportunity to be able to join the panel with so many prominent guests. Sustainably addressing global supply chain bottlenecks is becoming critical across all industries. However, in no industry is this more prominent than in the electric vehicle space - and it is a privilege to share our experience in bringing the Electric MOKE to market this year.”

EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands – and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience — acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

