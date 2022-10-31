Udemy Ranked First in Internet Software and Services Sub-Industry by Sustainalytics

Second consecutive year Udemy is awarded accolade for its Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) performance

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a company dedicated to improving lives through learning, today announced that Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company and leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) research, ratings and data firm, ranked the company number one in the Internet Software and Services sub-industry for the second year in a row.

Udemy’s ESG risk rating places it in the top percentile in the Internet Software and Services sub-industry assessed by Sustainalytics. This result underscores Udemy’s ongoing commitment to continuous improvement across Environmental, Social, and Governance metrics.

"We are proud to be recognised as the top-rated company in our sub-industry for the second consecutive year. Our Sustainalytics ESG rating is a testament to our teams who are engaged every day to deliver on our ESG goals," said Gregg Coccari, Udemy CEO. "Positive societal impact is ingrained in Udemy’s business model, and is an essential benchmark for our customers and our investors."

The #1 ESG ranking follows steady momentum in Q2 of 2022 of awards recognizing Udemy’s commitment to positive impact on employees, learners, instructors, enterprise customers and the environment:

Fair Pay Workplace (FPW) certification : Udemy was certified by FPW as a company committed to pay fairness and equal pay.

: Udemy was certified by FPW as a company committed to pay fairness and equal pay. Great Place to Work for Women : Udemy was recognized as a Great Place to work for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work®.

: Udemy was recognized as a Great Place to work for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. United Nations (UN) Global Compact : Udemy became a signatory of the UN Global Compact, a voluntary initiative to implement sustainability principles and to take steps to support UN goals.

: Udemy became a signatory of the UN Global Compact, a voluntary initiative to implement sustainability principles and to take steps to support UN goals. Environmental stewardship: Udemy matched greenhouse gas emissions in our cloud computing with renewable electricity certificates to match the carbon footprint caused.

Other ESG accolades Udemy has received include Great Place to Work certification in the U.S . and #5 on the List of Best Midsize Workplaces in Irelan d as well as five consecutive years on the Great Place to Work in Türkiye and Bay Area Best Place to Work lists.

To learn more about Udemy’s ESG practices, read our inaugural ESG Impact Report or visit esg-at-udemy.com .

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar company, is a leading independent ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world’s leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. The firm also works with hundreds of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability in policies, practices and capital projects. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) provides flexible, effective skill development to empower organizations and individuals. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, offers the tools learners, instructors and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. Udemy Business offers corporate customers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Fender Instruments, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Türkiye; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

