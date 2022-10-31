Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. (“the Company”, TSXV: CNRI, FSE:EO0, which is “E-O-zero”) is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on October 27, 2022 in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 79,546,425 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 77.96% of the common shares outstanding.



The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated September 16, 2022, which was filed on Sedar.com, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company’s Stock Option Plan were approved. The results are as follows:

Nominees For For % Against/ Withheld Against/ Withheld% Lee Q. Shim 79,546,425 100.00% 0 0.000% Michael Weeks 79,546,425 100.00% 0 0.000% Kaihui Yang 79,546,425 100.00% 0 0.000% Rick Brown 79,546,425 100.00% 0 0.000% Aier Wang 79,540,844 99.998% 1,585 0.002% Appointment of NMP LLP 79,546,425 100.00% 0 0.000% Stock Option Plan 79,540,844 99.998% 1,585 0.002%

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project (“the Ferguson Lake Project”) in Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake Project contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Refer to “Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, June 13, 2022” filed by the Company to Sedar.com).

Qualified Person:

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed by Dr. Trevor Boyd, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards.

