Microbot Medical Adds the Head of the Interventional Radiology Unit of Europe’s Largest Cancer Center, Dr. Thierry Jacques De Baère to its Scientific Advisory Board

HINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), which is continuing to expand its Key Opinion Leader (KOL) support network, today announced that Thierry Jacques De Baère, MD, PhD, is joining the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. De Baère is head of the Interventional Radiology Unit at Institut Gustave Roussy Cancer Center in Villejuif, France, the largest cancer center in Europe. The Company’s SAB now includes 11 members from the U.S., Europe and Israel, who support the rising momentum for the Company’s LIBERTY® Robotic System.

“The LIBERTY® Robotic System has made significant progress in recent weeks, due in part to the incredible support we have received from our dedicated Scientific Advisory Board, which is made up of renowned global leaders in the medical robotics and endovascular spaces,” commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President, and Chairman. “Dr. De Baère is a leader in the endovascular space, who realized the potential of the LIBERTY Robotic System after his own personal experience. We are certain he, along with many others that are currently evaluating the system, will be valued contributors and play an important role through our regulatory process and expected commercialization in the global markets.”

“I recently had the chance to use the LIBERTY Robotic System in a pre-clinical setting, and as someone who does many interventional oncology procedures, I was impressed with how easy the system was to set up and how effortlessly I could get to my target,” commented Dr. De Baère. “From my experience, it is reassuring that the LIBERTY Robotic System appears to be reliable and predictable. I am happy to join the Microbot team, and look forward to helping them bring LIBERTY to market so we can potentially improve the lives of more patients.”

Dr. De Baère is the author of 280 peer-reviewed articles and over 350 scientific communications, reviewer for many cancer and interventional radiology journals, and section chief editor for the oncology section in CardioVascular and Interventional Radiology (CVIR) Journal. He is also a member of The Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO). Additionally, Dr. De Baère is principal investigator of several international studies on ablation, intraarterial therapies, combined therapies and other innovative locoregional treatments and recently used the LIBERTY system in a pre-clinical setting.

The LIBERTY Robotic System is the world’s first fully disposable robotic system for use in endovascular (neurovascular, cardiovascular and peripheral) procedures. The LIBERTY Robotic system features a unique compact design with the capability to be operated remotely, reduce radiation exposure and physical strain to the physician. With the planned integration of the recently acquired FDA-cleared NovaCross™ family of microcatheters and the One & Done™ technology, the Company expects to standardize the way endovascular procedures are conducted, while eliminating barriers to access and increasing the adoption rate of robotics in the endovascular space.

For a complete list and background on the members of the SAB, please use this link About – Microbot Medical

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, including LIBERTY and the One & Done™ technologies, the outcome of its studies to evaluate LIBERTY, the One & Done™ technologies and other existing and future technologies, any failure or inability to recruit physicians and clinicians to serve as primary investigators to conduct regulatory studies which could adversely affect or delay such studies, uncertainty in the results of pre-clinical and clinical trials or regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Michael Polyviou

EVC Group

mpolyviou@evcgroup.com

732-933-2754



