Hydrogen in Power Sector Driven by Dominant Players Including Air Liquide and Alstom – GlobalData Plc

The latest market report publication, Hydrogen in Power – Thematic Research has been added to the report store by GlobalData Plc. The analysts have examined the potential of abundantly available Hydrogen in the power sector. Hydrogen technology is now reaping the benefits of unprecedented political and business momentum, with many strategies, policies, and hydrogen projects worldwide expanding swiftly. The report also covers exclusive insights on key trends, prominent players, and value chain components.

Hydrogen in Power Trends

The main trends shaping the hydrogen theme over the next 12 to 24 months covered in this report are:

Technology trends

• Electrolyzers -first step towards clean hydrogen production

• Hydrogen energy storage

• Renewable technology improvements

• Growing carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment

• Waste to hydrogen tech

Macroeconomic trends

• Hydrogen cost -a barrier

• Focusing on costs across the transportation sector

• Increased flexibility

• Hydrogen import-export partnerships on the rise

Regulatory trends

• Hydrogen adoption strategies across different countries

Hydrogen Value Chain Highlights

Energy Source

• Natural gas

• Coal

• Biomass

• Renewables

• Nuclear2

Production

• Natural gas reform

• Partial oxidation

• Gasification

• Electrolysis

Transportation, Storage & Distribution

• Pipelines

• Road & Rail

• Tankers

• Liquefaction

• Solid State Storage

• Fuel Cells

• Hydrogen refueling stations

End user

• Commercial and industrial heating

• Oil refining

• Chemical manufacturing

• Iron & Steel

• Power generation

• Transportation

• Residential heating

Hydrogen Companies in Power Sector

Alaka’i Technologies: Alaka'i Technologies is an emerging air mobility design and manufacturing company. On November 16, 2020, NASA announced that Alaka’i Technologies had been included in its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) National Campaign series as a vehicle partner to promote AAM. For this partnership with NASA, Alaka’i focused on its hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Air Liquide: Air Liquide is a provider of gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and healthcare sectors. In March 2021, Air Liquide Japan and Itochu, through an MoU agreed to partner for the development of hydrogen mobility markets in Japan. In January 2021, Cummins and Air Liquide were involved in a JV agreement to boost green hydrogen.

Air Products & Chemicals: Air Products is a provider of industrial gases. It is a major player in the hydrogen market. The company unveiled its new hydrogen fueling station in Ulsan city, South Korea, and also commissioned its first hydrogen fueling station in China’s Shandong Province.

Alstom: Alstom is a marketer and developer of transport systems. The company offers a wide range of rolling stock such as tramways, metros, suburban and regional trains, high-speed trains, locomotives, and components. In April this year, Alstom announced the key acquisition of two companies, Helion Hydrogen Power and Flertex, for boosting its initiatives or action plans in hydrogen fuel cell power and braking systems, respectively.

Ballard Power Systems: Ballard Power is a leader in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of hydrogen fuel cell power systems. The company witnessed several key announcements such as its strategic partnership with Linamar Corporation for developing fuel-cell powertrains and components for light-duty vehicles.

Other key hydrogen players in power sector are:

• Bloom Energy

• CMB

• Daimler

• East Japan Railway Company (JR-EAST)

• HES Energy Systems

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Infinite Blue Energy

• ITM Power

• Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)

• Linde

• Mcphy Energy

• Ørsted

• Pipistrel

• Progressive Energy

• Stadler Rail

• Siemens Energy

• Taiyo Nippon Sanso

• Toyota Motor

• Tata Motors

• Tsuneishi Facilities & Craft (TFC)

• Uniper

• Vattenfall

• Volkswagen

• Vision Hydrogen

• Xcel Energy

• ZeroAvia

