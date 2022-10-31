Success Starts Within Now Offering Free Sport Psychology Consultations

Free sport psychology consultations for athletes looking to improve their mental game.

OCRACOKE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athletes need strong mental skills in addition to strong physical skills to succeed. A lot of times, though, the mental skills are overlooked until an athlete is struggling to perform. If you want to be an elite athlete-you need to work on your mindset.

“Working with a sports psychologist may seem daunting to some athletes, or it may even seem completely unneeded. You may think, ‘I don’t need to work with one because there’s nothing wrong with me.’,” says Eli Straw, Mental Game Coach and owner of Success Starts Within LLC, providing mental training resources to athletes and performers looking to improve their mental game. “But here’s the thing…there doesn’t need to be something wrong with you in order to work with a sports psychologist.”

Straw points out that the field of sports psychology is important because of the impact it has on your mind and your game. This means that no matter if you are or aren’t struggling, the work will still be beneficial to you.

"A lot of times what’s between your ears turns out to be your worst enemy. Leading to distracting thoughts, self-doubt, anxiety, and many other unhelpful mindsets that lower your ability to perform at high levels,” he explains. “Through sports psychology, your mind is strengthened and turned into an asset for your game. Something all athletes can benefit from, no matter what sport they play or their current skill level."

He adds that, no matter who you are, if you play sports long enough, you will be faced with doubts, failures, insecurities, and pressure. How will you be able to manage all of that?. “Sports psychology works to strengthen your mind proactively. That way, when these inevitable distractions present themselves, you will have the tools and strength necessary to manage them in a positive way."

Using mental training tools and techniques as an athlete is essential, and Success Starts Within is now offering free sports psychology consultations for athletes.

During this free consultation, you will have a chance to discuss your current situation, what you’re struggling with, and what your goals are. Mental game coach, Eli Straw, will then help you identify the top mental game challenges you’re struggling with and talk to you about a plan for improving.

“There are a tremendous amount of benefits sports psychology will have on not only yourself, but your game.” Eli Straw adds. “From better understanding of your thoughts and feelings, all the way to developing a more positive mindset, this type of work is crucial to your success as an athlete.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.successstartswithin.com and https://www.successstartswithin.com/sport-psychology-consulting

About Success Starts Within

Success Starts Within provides sport psychology resources to athletes and performers looking to improve their mental game. Success Starts Within offers 1-1 mental performance coaching and mental training courses to help you build confidence, mental toughness, and all the mental skills you need to elevate your performance.

