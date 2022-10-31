Sorbitan Esters Market worth US$5,651 million by 2026 at a growth rate of 5.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rising demand for bio-based surfactants in light of key regulations and environmental concerns is driving the global demand for Sorbitan esters Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Sorbitan Esters Market size is estimated to reach $5,651 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2021-2026. Sorbitan esters are formed when sorbitol, a polyol, and fatty acid, undergo an esterification reaction. Plant materials, such as fruits and seaweed, as well as some animal sources, contain both. Span and sorbitan fatty acid esters are other names for sorbitan esters. Sorbitol and fatty acids such as lauric, plamitic, and oleic acids react directly to form sorbitan esters in a direct esterification reaction. Sorbitol, like fatty acids, is found naturally in a variety of plants and animals and is used as nonionic surfactants, Spans, Emulsifying agents, polysorbate, oil-in-water emulsions. Sorbitan esters can be further reacted with ethylene oxide to introduce polyoxyalkylene chains that result in a significant increase of the surfactant’s water solubility which is commonly referred to as tweens or polysorbates.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Sorbitan-Esters-Market-Research-508026

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sorbitan Esters market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, Europe dominated the Sorbitan Esters Market.

2. The rising demand for bio-based surfactants in light of key regulations and environmental concerns around the world is driving the global demand for Sorbitan esters are set to continue in the region throughout the projected period 2021-2026.

3.Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Sorbitan Esters Market report.

4. However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Sorbitan Esters Market is that even after their employment in pharmaceutical research, lipid-based Nano carriers have a low compound loading capacity and leakage during storage.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=508026

Segmental Analysis:

Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Sorbitan Esters Market based on product type can be further segmented into Sorbitan Tristearate, Sorbitan Monostearate, Sorbitan Monooleate, Sorbitan Trioleate, Sorbitan Monopalmitate, Sorbitan Monolaurate, Sorbitan Sesquioleate and Others. Sorbitan Monostearate is a synthetic wax that is largely used as an emulsifier to keep oil and water combined.

Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By End Users : The Sorbitan Esters Market based on end-users can be further segmented into Cosmetics and Personal Care Products, Food and Beverage Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Lubricants and Waxes, Animal Nutrition and Pet Food, Industrial, Textiles and Others. The Cosmetics and Personal Care Products segment registers for the highest Sorbitan Esters market share in 2020.

Sorbitan Esters Segment Analysis – By Geography : Europe dominated the Sorbitan Esters Market with a major share of 45.2% in 2020. Europe is anticipated to account for a colossal percentage of both value and volume. Bread, which is a pertinent part of the European diet is estimated to propel this region to the forefront. In the analyzed year, sorbitan esters were used more frequently in the bakery products market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sorbitan Esters industry are -

1. Croda International Plc

2. Clariant AG

3. AkzoNobel N.V.

4. Ashland Inc.

5. Evonik Industries

Click on the following link to buy the Sorbitan Esters market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=508026

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Emollient Esters Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16544/emollient-esters-market.html

B. Pour Point Depressant Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15249/pour-point-depressant-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062