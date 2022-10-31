Submit Release
Eurotrader Group appoints Ben Swann as its Chief Technology Officer

Being able to hire someone of the caliber of Ben Swann really validates the progress that we have made in the past months, and the Eurotrader Group’s plans moving forward.”
— Marcelo Spina, Eurotrader's CEO
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-asset broker Eurotrader Group has announced the appointment of Ben Swann as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Founded by Dr. Ozan Ozerk, Eurotrader is a fully licensed and regulated retail broker in forex, stocks, crypto, indices, and commodities. The group is focused on building a trading community with the modernisation of an outdated landscape via the latest innovative technologies and evolving trader needs.

The new CTO, Ben Swann, has built and managed several retail trading platforms from the ground up for some of the biggest names in the financial industry including City Index, Gain Capital, and MF Global.

Eurotrader Group’s CEO, Marcelo Spina, welcomes Ben and comments about his appointment as follows:

“Being able to hire someone of the caliber of Ben Swann really validates the progress that we have made in the past months, and the Eurotrader Group’s plans moving forward. Ben’s vast experience in this market combined with his ability to build teams and intellectual property gives me great confidence that our technology, offering, and most importantly, our customer experience will become an industry standard.”

Before joining Eurotrader, Ben spent 10 years building a successful fintech company servicing the retail brokerage industry around the world.

Ben Swann shares his opinion about the team at Eurotrader Group and its future as follows:

“I am extremely excited to be joining Eurotrader Group in its current growth stage. The established vision and direction coupled with the entrepreneurial spirit and agility of a well-aligned and engaged team give me a lot of confidence in the future of this venture.”

