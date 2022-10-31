Naphthalene Market Size to Boost US$ 1.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Wide range of applications of naphthalene driving the growth of global naphthalene market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the naphthalene market size is estimated to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2022-2027. It is extensively used in several applications such as synthetic resins, plasticizer, phthalic anhydride, dyes, lubricants, and plastic inducing others. It is widely used in mothballs and toilet deodorant cakes which is remarkably used in several applications. These are also utilized as fuel additive and wood preservative. However, it acts as a human carcinogen which may hamper its market growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the naphthalene market highlights the following areas -

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the global naphthalene market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand for naphthalene in plastic and agriculture industry.

Phthalic anhydride is expected to be the significant segment owing to the surge in demand for naphthalene in its production.

Naphthalene plays an important role in several industries especially in the plastic, pharmaceutical, and textile which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.



Segmental Analysis:

Naphthalene Market Segment Analysis – By Form: The cake segment held the largest share in the naphthalene market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.9% during the forecast period.

Naphthalene Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The phthalic anhydride segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period in the global naphthalene market. However, currently o-xylene is acting as a substitute material for the production of phthalic anhydride which may hamper the market demand for naphthalene.

Naphthalene Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Asia Pacific is the leading region accounts for the largest share in the naphthalene market in 2021 and held nearly 35% of market share. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for naphthalene in several end use industries in this region such as building and construction, textile, agriculture, and plastic including others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the naphthalene industry are -

1. Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

2. DEZA a.s

3. Epsilon Carbon Private Limited

4. Exxon Mobil Corporation

5. Gautam Zen International



