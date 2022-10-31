AFEUSA Partners with Dylan Consulting to Enhance Enrollment Technology for Members

Members of the Association for Entrepreneurship USA Gain Access to Insurance Benefits Through New Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association for Entrepreneurship USA, a trade association, has enrolled well over 200,000 members and therefore needed advanced technology to support its offerings of benefits. AFEUSA partnered with Dylan Consulting LLC in 2021 to provide an Amazon-inspired enrollment experience, which is being released now. The Gig Economy is exploding, and this technology is needed to support the growth of AFEUSA.

"It was time to update our enrollment platform to better service our new members," said Jack Diehl, president of AFEUSA. "Very often the technology platforms look great on the front end, but the backend vendors are over 20 years old, which affects the scalability. Therefore, we needed a whole new system to keep up with advancements in technology."

This new enterprise platform provides enrollment, billing, administration, and customer communications for AFEUSA. This program uses the latest technology stack which includes Angular, Express, Node.js and MySQL to deliver the efficiencies needed. In addition, the cloud infrastructure is redundant, PCI compliant and hosted at a SOC1 datacenter at Azure.

Dylan Consulting has designed a system that is user-friendly for members. Entrepreneurs can shop the marketplace for membership and products by simply providing a date of birth and ZIP Code. This digital-first application makes it easy for members to browse and review products, and with just a few clicks, they can add to their cart and complete the checkout. Like many legacy systems, Dylan Consulting uses technology that doesn't feed into a third-party platform. There is direct integration into TPA partners making enrollment and eligibility simple and easy.

For more information on how to secure benefits and technology, visit http://www.dylanconsulting.com.

About Association for Entrepreneurship USA

The Association for Entrepreneurship USA (AFEUSA) serves the discipline of entrepreneurship and includes a "gig" or even "micro-gig" worker who earns income providing on-demand work, services, or goods through temporary, contract or freelance jobs. By joining forces for greater purchasing power, AFEUSA offers today's entrepreneurs the competitive edge needed to compete in today's digital world. For more information, visit http://www.afeusa.org.

About Dylan Consulting

Dylan Consulting is a Scottsdale, Arizona based consulting firm. Wayne Goshkarian is the Founder & President with over 46 years in the industry. In the world of individual and group benefits, one often hears about the two different approaches to the business: broker and consultant. Which approach is better for your company? Dylan consulting employs a hybrid system that combines the best of what consultants and brokers provide clients. The Consulting Broker Approach™ is a benefits philosophy, rather than a process. For more information, visit http://www.dylanconsulting.com.

