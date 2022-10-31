Submit Release
OneConnect to Announce Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT ("OneConnect" or the "Company"), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release (i) the unaudited quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and its publication and (ii) the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and its publication before U.S. markets open on Thursday, November 10, 2022. A conference call will follow on the same day.

Date/Time

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time
Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., Hong Kong Time

Participant online registration link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=8912f17b&confId=43541

The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern time or 8:00 P.M. Hong Kong time on the same day. For participants who wish to join the conference, please complete the online registration using the link provided above at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon the registration, the participants will receive an email reminder providing the live webcast link as well as the conference call access information including dial-in numbers, an access code and a Pin. For participants who wish to raise queries during the conference, please use the dial-in numbers provided in the email reminder.

The financial results and an archived transcript will be available at OneConnect's investor relations website at ir.ocft.com.

