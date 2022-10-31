Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022: With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security
The "Digital Signature - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report
Global Digital Signature Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR
The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR.
