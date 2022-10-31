Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,874 in the last 365 days.

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022: With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signature - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Digital Signature Market to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Signature estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 31% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 32.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.3% CAGR

The Digital Signature market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.3% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.8% and 27.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 294 Featured)

  • Adobe Inc.
  • AlphaTrust Corporation
  • Ascertia
  • Bit4id Ltd
  • ComSignTrust
  • DigiCert, Inc.
  • DocuSign, Inc.
  • Entrust Corp.
  • GlobalSign
  • IdenTrust, Inc.
  • Multicert
  • Notarius
  • OneSpan
  • RNTrust (RECRO-NET Middle East FZ-LLC)- RPost, Inc.
  • Secured Signing Limited
  • SunGard SIGNiX Inc.
  • Symtrax Corp
  • Thales Group
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
  • Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
  • Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
  • Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
  • Pandemic-Led Digital Transformation Puts the Spotlight on Digital Signatures
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Exhibit 2: Digital Signature - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • An Introduction to Digital Signature
  • Digital Signature Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
  • Growing Use of Digital Signatures in BFSI, Government & Defense and Legal Sectors
  • Expanding Role of E-Signatures in Enterprise Applications
  • Developed Regions Lead Digital Signature Market, Developing Economies Present Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Numerous Advantages of Using Digital Signatures Drive Market Growth
  • With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security
  • Increasing Data Breach and Fraud Incidents Bolster Market Growth
  • Amidst Digitization of Business Activities, Digital Signature Market Poised to Transform
  • Businesses to Continue Implementation of Hybrid Human-Digital Experiences
  • Regulations to Allow the Use of Electronic Signatures for Several Types of Agreements
  • Robust Identity Assessment for Remote Electronic Signatures
  • Conventional Forms-based Processes to Shift to Conversational, Intelligent Experiences
  • Shared Services Model to Accelerate Enterprise Digitization
  • E-signatures to Become Essential Part of the Contract Process for All Organizations
  • E-signatures to Transform from a Team-specific Tool to an Enterprise-wide Strategic Imperative
  • Digital Agreement Collaboration is Expected to Include New Functionality
  • Digital Transformation to Revolutionize Internal Processes
  • Touchless Experiences are Anticipated to Increase
  • Advanced Identity Verification & Biometric Signature: Essential to Facilitate Remote E-Signatures
  • Biometric Signatures
  • Advanced Identity Checks
  • Artificial Intelligence Drives Improvements in Digital Signature Technology
  • AI's Role in Prevention of Forgery in Digital Signatures
  • Future Role of AI in Digital Signature
  • Role of Digital Signature in Blockchain Technology
  • Digital Signature Leverages PKI to Deliver Highest Level of Security
  • Surging Internet Penetration Rates Support Adoption of Digital Signatures
  • High Risk of Fraud amidst Increasing Digitalization of Banking Transactions Fuels Demand for Digital Signatures
  • Education Sector Benefits from Enhanced Security, Legal Compliance and Validity of Digital Signatures
  • Government Bodies Adopt Digital Signatures to Ensure Secure & Efficient Document Processing
  • Digital Signature Technologies Hold Prominence for Legal Services
  • Real Estate Industry: Digital Transformation Enhances Significance of E-Signatures
  • Digital Trends Transform Insurance Industry, Fuel Need for Digital Signatures
  • Increased Use of Technology in Healthcare Presents Opportunity for Digital Signature Technology
  • Digital Signature Software Market: Rise in Digital Technologies Enhance Growth Prospects
  • Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Digital Signature Solutions
  • Standards for Cloud-based Digital Signature
  • Digital Signatures Allow Small Businesses to Digitize Business Activities
  • Challenges Confronting Digital Signature Market
  • Country-wide Differences in Regulations Governing Digital Signatures

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wz2xw

Attachment 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Digital Signature Global Market Report 2022: With Online and Electronic Transactions Growing, Digital Signature Offers Added Layer of Security

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.