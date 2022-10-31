Allot and Vantiva Partner to Integrate Home and Small Business Cybersecurity Protection into Vantiva Broadband Gateways

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. ALLT ALLT, a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced a new initiative to integrate the Allot HomeSecure and BusinessSecure agents into broadband gateways deployed by Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor). This project is part of the Vantiva HERO Partner Program, a strategic partnership initiative designed to accelerate the introduction of new innovative solutions to the service provider community. This collaboration provides Allot with access to a valuable footprint in Vantiva Home devices and engineering.

Allot HomeSecure and BusinessSecure provide cybersecurity for home and small business IoT, smart appliances, and all devices connected to the home and small business network. Mass provisioned by broadband service providers, they integrate into the home/SoHo router with the addition of a thin software client that provides zero-touch network visibility, cybersecurity, and parental and office policy controls without the need for any installation or configuration by the user. Applying AI, these solutions identify and profile connected customer premises equipment (CPE) and can detect and act upon anomalous device behavior.

In addition to protecting the network from individual threats, HomeSecure and BusinessSecure segregate connected devices in the home and the SoHo network, in order to block lateral malware propagation. The solutions also harden the CPE by providing password strength enforcement, DNS tampering protection, open port analysis and protection, process and communication white-listing, and two-factor-authentication. They also offer the option to be managed from an easy-to-use app that gives users control over their network security, and parental/office policy controls.

As a result of the collaboration, the popular Vantiva CPEs will make Allot HomeSecure and BusinessSecure services more accessible to service providers' customers, who use Vantiva solutions in their home and small office networks. The collaboration gives Allot access to Vantiva's service provider partners and expands the list of valuable services supported by Vantiva CPEs.

"Vantiva is continually expanding its HERO Partner Program to address new market trends and requirements of service providers. Allot's participation as an ecosystem partner enables Vantiva to integrate a wide selection of security solutions into our CPE platforms. It is a critical resource as a growing number of operators address demands for managed security-as-a-service solutions to ensure intelligent and secure in-home connectivity," said Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of the Global Customer Unit for Vantiva.

Vantiva partners with the world's leading service providers to help them embrace the complex technologies needed to deliver seamless connectivity and premium entertainment experiences. Vantiva broadband solutions enable the fastest speeds, best-in-class coverage and embed the most innovative software to deliver multi-user gigabit services throughout the home.

"Allot is proud to join the Vantiva HERO Partner Program. This is a great way for our home and SoHo cybersecurity services to reach end-users, and for Vantiva's service provider partners to gain access to a set of scalable mass market services that can offer them supplemental recurring revenue," said Keren Rubanenko, SVP of the Cyber Security Business Unit at Allot.

