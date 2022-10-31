900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria Honors 15th Anniversary

900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria will achieve 15 years in business on November 7, 2022. Throughout the month of October, which is National Pizza Month, the restaurant located at 50 Dow Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, offered a variety of promotions to celebrate the anniversary with employees and customers.

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria will achieve 15 years in business on November 7, 2022. Throughout the month of October, which is National Pizza Month, the restaurant located at 50 Dow Street in Manchester, New Hampshire, offered a variety of promotions to celebrate the anniversary with employees and customers.

Former employees visited 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria for a recent Alumni Event to connect with old friends, share memories, and celebrate the 15th anniversary. Reusable straws were given away during the event to promote the restaurant's commitment to sustainability. Photos from the early years were used to create a physical photo album that former employees signed yearbook-style at the 900 Degrees Alumni Event.

During the Unwind Wednesday weekly events in October, customers received a free 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria wine glass with the purchase of a bottle of wine.

New email subscribers received a 10% off coupon for registering for the 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria email list and staying subscribed for at least 30 days, while existing email subscribers received a 15% off coupon for clicking the 15th anniversary graphic in the weekly email.

"I am grateful to our customers, employees, and community for their loyal support," said Priscilla Lane Rondeau, owner of 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria. "Offering these promotions was my way of demonstrating my appreciation for a wonderful 15 years in business, while looking forward to the future."

To learn more about 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria, visit https://900degrees.com.

ABOUT 900 DEGREES NEAPOLITAN PIZZERIA

900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria was founded on the art of producing pizza as it was originally made in Naples, Italy. Utilizing a wood-fired brick oven, an authentic dough recipe, and the freshest ingredients, 900 Degrees delivers the rich tradition of true Neapolitan pizza making to every guest. First opening its doors in November 2007 in the historic mills of Manchester, NH, 900 Degrees has been committed to sustainability and has received numerous certifications and acknowledgements for its environmental practices. Learn more about the award-winning 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria at https://900degrees.com.

