USI Insurance Services Acquires Beasley & Company

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services ("USI"), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Beasley & Company. Founded in 1992, Beasley & Company is a regional benefit consulting firm specializing in retirement, executive compensation and health & welfare benefit plans. The company's operations will be combined with USI Consulting Group, a division of USI, and a premier provider of defined contribution and defined benefit plan consulting and administration services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, Beasley & Company CEO, John Beasley, stated: "Over the last 30 years, Beasley has built a strong reputation for delivering creative ideas and decades of industry expertise to help organizations reward their people with customized solutions. USI Consulting Group is an industry-leading retirement plan consulting firm, and I am confident this partnership will further enhance the value and expertise we deliver to our clients each day."

USI Consulting Group President and CEO, Bill Tremko, added: "We are excited to welcome John and the entire team of professionals from Beasley & Company to the USI family. Together, we look forward to expanding the delivery of USI's retirement consulting expertise and solutions to our current and future clients."

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 9,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients' local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

