Web Hosting Services Global Market Report 2022: Unrestricted Scalability Drives Popularity of Cloud Web Hosting Services
Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Hosting Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Web Hosting Services Market to Reach $169.2 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web Hosting Services estimated at US$71.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$169.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the period 2020-2027. Shared Hosting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15% CAGR and reach US$72.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dedicated Hosting segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR
The Web Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.
Collected Hosting Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR
In the global Collected Hosting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 241 Featured)
- 1&1 internet Inc.
- Alibaba Cloud
- Amazon Web Services
- DreamHost, LLC
- Bluehost Inc.
- HostGator.com
- Google Cloud Platform
- Go Daddy Operating Company, LLC
- Hetzner Online GmbH
- Host Europe
- Liquid Web
- LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V.
- Media Temple
- OVH - Rackspace Technology
- STRATO AG
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020, 2021, & 2022
- Impact of the Pandemic on Global Web Hosting Services Market
- Web Hosting Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Web Hosting Services: A Prelude
- Popular Types of Hosting
- Websites: A Vital Need in the On-Demand Economy
- Growing Number of Websites on the World Wide Web Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Web Hosting Services: Global Number of Websites (In Million) for the Years 2010, 2015 2018 and 2020
- Mobile Optimized Websites Become a Source of Increased Traffic, Leads and Sales
- A Peek into the Importance of Website Performance
- Rising Cost of In-House Design & Ownership of Websites Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services
- Competition
- Top Web Hosting Service Providers by Website Numbers (In Millions)
- Leading Shared Web Hosting Service Providers in Millions
- Market Share of Leading Virtual Private Server Hosting Companies: 2019
- Top Providers of Hosted Websites Solutions by Number of Websites (in Millions)
- Market Share of Leading Providers of Website Builders: 2019
- Market Shares of Leading Web Hosting Companies in terms of Number of Clients for 2020
- Market Share of Top-Level Domains in Global Market (October 2020)
- Recent Industry Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Spurt in eCommerce Drives Demand for Web Hosting Services
- Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of Ecommerce Web Hosting Services
- Green Web Hosting Gains Traction
- Industry Witnesses Drop in Data Center Count
- Strong Gains for Managed Web Hosting
- Unrestricted Scalability Drives Popularity of Cloud Web Hosting Services
- Enhanced Security Grows in Importance
- Shift Towards HTTPS Gains Pace
- Companies Opt for Additional Services to Expand Client Base
- Attention Grows towards Niche Segments
- Pricing Competition Intensifies among Service Providers
- Spurting DIY Website Builders & SSDs: A Notable Trend
- Virtual Website Hosting Gains Momentum
- Benefits Offered by AI in Web Hosting to Drive Adoption
- Rising Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market
- Rise in Mobile Marketing Platforms to Buoy Hosting Services Growth
- Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Gaming among Users to Create Prospects for Web Hosting Service Providers
- Service Providers Scramble to Enable IPv6 on Web Hosting Packages
- Linux: The Most Popular Web Server OS for Website Hosting
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/newd09
Attachment
