North America Medical Robots Market to Reach $11.12 Billion by 2028 at an 18.7% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Medical Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America medical robots market is expected to grow from US$ 3,982.30 million in 2022 to US$ 11,112.23 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The medical robots market is experiencing various changes in the technology landscape that enable players to develop innovative products. State-of-the-art products may assist in conferring improved health conditions, thereby allowing people to live better lives. Leading companies consolidate the market through various R&D activities to offer modern products.

For instance, in December 2021, Inrobics Social Robotics introduced an AI-based robotic device to aid health rehabilitation. Further, in November 2019, Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) introduced the Welwalk WW-2000, a robot aimed to assist patients with lower-limb paralysis caused by stroke or other causes. Hence, the rising product launches are supporting market expansion across the region. Moreover, the surging number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the North America medical robots market . The North America medical robots market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

North America Medical Robots Market Segmentation

The North America medical robots market is segmented based on product, end user, application, and country.

  • Based on product, the North America medical robots market is segmented into surgical robots, hospital & pharmacy robots, rehabilitation robots, non-invasive radiosurgery robots, and others. The surgical robots segment dominated the market in 2022.
  • Based on application, the North America medical robots market is segmented into laparoscopy, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, cardiology, and others. The laparoscopy segment dominated the market in 2022.
  • Based on end user, the North America medical robots market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2022.
  • Based on country, the North America medical robots market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US would dominate the market in 2022.

Market Dynamics
Key Market Drivers

  • Rising Number of Surgical Procedures
  • Growing Number of Product Launches and Approvals

Market Restraints

  • High Cost of Surgical Procedures and Installation

Market Opportunities

  • Evolution of Nanorobots for Cancer Treatment

Future Trends

  • Development of Microswimmers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. North America Medical Robots Market - Market Landscape

5. North America Medical Robots Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Medical Robots Market- North America Analysis

7. North America Medical Robots Market Analysis - By Product

8. North America Medical Robots Market Analysis - By Application

9. North America Medical Robots Market Analysis - By End User

10. North America Medical Robots Market Analysis - By Country

11. Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Accuray Incorporated
  • ARxIUM
  • Auris Medical
  • Ekso Bionics
  • Hocoma AG
  • Intuitive Surgicals
  • Kirby Lester
  • Medtronic
  • Omnicell Inc.
  • Stryker Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4h5i8d

