At 5.7% CAGR, Neem Extracts Market Size Worth USD $4.3 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Neem Extracts Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Neem Extracts Market size is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Neem extracts include the concentrated form of active or most important compounds discovered in neem. As the amounts of active compounds are typically not very high in seed leaves or additional plant parts, it is essential to acquire these chemicals in concentrated form and apply the concentrated extracts for the development of final products. Neem (Azadirachta indica) plant parts demonstrate an antimicrobial role by way of inhibitory impact on microbial growth/potentiality of cell wall breakdown. Though more research is required, investigations indicate that neem may alleviate pain and assist in treating gingivitis, periodontitis, and tooth decay. Typical areas of Neem Extracts Industry applications include healthcare, agriculture and personal care.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Neem Extracts market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Neem Extracts Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the supportive climatic conditions and the great antioxidant characteristics of neem leaf extract in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. Neem Extracts Market growth is being driven by the soaring count of personal care products involving neem extracts and progress in the pharmaceutical industry together with the heightening R&D activities and the high antioxidant characteristics of neem leaf extract. However, the gap existing between demand and supply and the great price of neem products are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Neem Extracts Market.

3. Neem Extracts Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Neem Extracts Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Neem Extracts Market Segment Analysis – By Source Type: The Neem Extracts Market based on source type can be further segmented into Leaf Extract, Fruit And Seed Extract and Bark Extract. The Leaf Extract Segment held the largest Neem Extracts market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of neem leaf extract to cure hair and skin issues.

Neem Extracts Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Neem Extracts Market based on application can be further segmented into Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Agriculture And Farming, Chemicals And Fertilizers, Food And Beverages, Animal Feed and Others. The Pharmaceuticals And Nutraceuticals Segment held the largest Neem Extracts market share in 2021.

Neem Extracts Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Neem Extracts Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Neem Extracts Market) held the largest Neem Extracts market share with 38% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the supportive climatic conditions in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Neem Extracts industry are -

1. Patanjali Ayurveda

2. Neeming Australia

3. PARKER INDIA

4. Ozone Biotech

5. Prithvi Exports

