Insights Into The Global Smart Speakers Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries. The reports also provide possible solutions and opportunities for surviving this crisis.

As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022”, the smart speakers market grew from $6.16 billion in 2021 to $6.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smart speakers market is expected to grow to $8.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. With increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products, there is a rise in the penetration of smartphones and smart devices.

Key Trends In The Smart Speakers Market

Virtual assistant devices are powered by artificial intelligence which offers ultimate luxury to the owner. They keep on listening to the command, analyze the needs, and perform the task when necessary.

Overview Of The Smart Speakers Market

The smart speakers market consists of sales of smart speakers and related products that include Bluetooth-, Wi-Fi-enabled and wireless devices that are integrated with the virtual assistant device powered by artificial intelligence. The smart speakers market consists of revenue generated through the sales of speakers with virtual assistant intelligence such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Cortana, among others which are distributed through online or offline channels to personal and commercial users for smart home, smart office, automotive, commercial and more applications. The companies involved in the smart speakers market are engaged in designing, manufacturing, and producing artificial intelligence-assisted speakers which are activated with one 'hot word' using voice recognition systems to perform a wide range of wireless activities.

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Others

• By Application: Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, Others

• By End User: Personal, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Geography: The global smart speakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Xiaomi, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sonos. Inc., Harman International, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, ONKYO CORPORATION, and Panasonic Corporation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

