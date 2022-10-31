1890 "Baron Trump" Books written by Ingersoll Lockwood, Animated Adaptation
Little Baron Trump Books’ Animated Adaptation Recently Published Online by Small Independent Studio in Hope to Attract InvestorsUNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 5 minutes mock up trailer for a half hour animated series titled “The Adventures of Little Baron Trump and Bulger” was published on Youtube Friday October 28th 2022 at 06pm CET. The fantasy adventure series is based on the 1890 novel "Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and His Wonderful Dog Bulger" written by Ingersoll Lockwood.
Logline: Wilhelm is an intelligent aristocratic youth bored with his life of luxury at Trump Manor and in search of adventure in lands unknown.
Synopsis: Baron Wilhelm Heinrich Felix Von Trump is a precocious young boy from an aristocratic German family, famous for its valor and love of adventure. He was born in the Land of the Melodious Sneezers, an intriguing, undiscovered African village, and the queen of the village presented him with a puppy named Bulger. The two are inseparable and grow up together. In Germany, at the age of eight, Wilhelm discharges his tutors, realizing he could outsmart all of them, and then successfully sues them for what he had taught them. He later invests the money from the lawsuit in such a way that by the following year, he amasses a large fortune. When he turns ten, Wilhelm pressures his parents into letting him set out on his travels by making their lives unbearable with the help of some juveniles he had “befriended”. His first quest begins in the Southern Seas where he must triumph over the terrors of Port No Man's Port.
The video was made by the small independent French studio ExtraTendies Animation Studios, in hope to gather interest in the project and secure funds to launch a full production in the near future. The first season's screenplay is done; it covers chapters 1 to 4 and early bits of chapter 5. The second season's screenplay will be completed by March 2023.
