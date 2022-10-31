Submit Release
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 10, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 10, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on November 10, 2022).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nio.com/news-events/events.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10026395-pu6b2m.html

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until November 17, 2022:

United States: +1-855-883-1031
Hong Kong, China: +852-800-930-639
Mainland, China: +86-400-1209-216
Singapore: +65-800-1013-223
International: +61-7-3107-6325
Replay PIN: 10026395

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO’s mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO’s product portfolio consists of the ES8, a six- or seven-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, the ES7 (or the EL7), a mid-large five-seater premium smart electric SUV, the ES6, a five-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, the EC6, a five-seater premium smart electric coupe SUV, the ET7, a flagship premium smart electric sedan, and the ET5, a mid-size premium smart electric sedan.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.nio.com

Investor Relations

ir@nio.com

Media Relations

global.press@nio.com


