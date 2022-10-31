Sandwich Panel Market Revenue to Cross 4,256.62 Mn by 2028 | The Insight Partners
Sandwich Panel Market is driven by rising demand for sandwich panels from various end users such as industrial buildings, warehouses, and office buildingsNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study, titled " Sandwich Panel Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Polyurethane, Polyisocyanurate, Mineral Wool, and Others), Application (Wall Panels, Roof Panels, and Others), and End Use (Residential and Non-Residential)”. The sandwich panel market was valued at US$ 2,711.11 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,256.62 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Global Sandwich Panel Market Growth Values, Regional and Industry Scope:
Market Size Value in- US$ 2,711.11 Million in 2021
Market Size Value by- US$ 4,256.62 Million by 2028
Growth rate- CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period- 2021-2028
Base Year- 2021
No. of Pages- 154
No. of Tables- 82
No. of Charts & Figures- 76
Historical data available- Yes
Segments covered- Material, Application, and End Use
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Sandwich panels are easy to install and cost-effective. Moreover, they require no maintenance. These features make them an ideal choice over traditional panels, particularly in applications such as cold storage warehouses and rural area construction. In 2020, polyurethane was the fastest-growing segment of the sandwich panel market. The rising demand for polyurethane-based sandwich panels from various end users such as industrial buildings, warehouses, and office buildings is a major driver for the segment.
Sandwich Panel Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Kingspan Group, Assan Panel, Isopan, Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, Attonedil, Italpanneli S.R.L, DANA Group of Companies, Zhongjie Group, and Multicolor Steel India Pvt. Ltd. are among the major players operating in the sandwich panel market.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sandwich Panel Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the sandwich panel market. Industries such as construction, cold storage, and chemical have been impacted by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains attributable to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries. Various industries have faced supply chain disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the total shutdown of construction activities and halt in expansion or new construction of plants and factories, the demand for sandwich panels has been negatively affected. However, as several economies are resuming and companies from the manufacturing industries are regaining their operations to normalcy, the demand for sandwich panels is expected to rise globally. Moreover, the previously postponed construction projects are ready to resume, which would further provide an opportunity for the sandwich panel market players to witness revenue growth.
Sandwich Panel Market Insights
Based on application, the global sandwich panel market has been segmented into wall panels, roof panels, and others. The wall panels segment held the largest share in the global sandwich panel market in 2020. Wall panel provides sound insulation, which minimizes the harmful effects of noise on humans, leaves out unwanted sounds, and reduces the sound spreading around from noisy areas. The growing need for sound and thermal proof premises in various industries is expected to propel the growth of the wall panels segment during the forecast period.
Based on material, the global sandwich panel market is segmented into polyurethane, polyisocyanurate, mineral wool, and others. By geography, the sandwich panel market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. North America includes countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific includes China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa (MEA) includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of MEA. South and Central America includes Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.
