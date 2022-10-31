Betty J. Houbion from ReZolve LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MURRELLS INLET, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although slavery was supposed to have ended in 1865, modern-day slavery is very much in existence in the horrifying form of human trafficking. In fact, there are more slaves today than there has ever been in the history of the world. The sobering statistics are that hundreds of thousands of victims are trafficked for the purposes of sexual exploitation and enslaved into prostitution, forced labor, or the removal of their organs. Every day in every part of the world men, women, and children are brutally kidnapped and exploited against their will. Thanks to tireless advocates like Betty Houbion laws have gone into effect. Many movies and books have been written in hopes of bringing awareness but is that it is still very much happening in all corners of the world.

Betty Houbion is a human sex trafficking educator, advocate, and one of the most influential voices in raising awareness. Betty’s unwavering mission is making certain that one day we will eliminate the horrors of human trafficking and she will not stop until this has been accomplished. Thanks to Betty’s incredible perseverance South Carolina has become one of the highest-ranking human trafficking laws in the country. Although it took three years to get it passed, Betty managed to draft laws for South Carolina in 2012 when legislature passed the human trafficking laws unanimously into law, part of which South Carolina can seize all assets of that convicted trafficker, and if a business owner is convicted their money is confiscated and the business is closed down and liquidated. The State of South Caroline can seize all assets regardless of location.

The horrifying ways people are used in trafficking include forced labor, forced marriage, and sexual exploitation including prostitution. The poor and the most vulnerable are generally the most at risk and the most population that is preyed upon by traffickers.

Victims are targeted on the internet, at the mall, many are kidnapped on the streets in broad daylight. Trafficked women and girls are terrorized in barbaric acts from torture, physical and sexual violence, psychological abuse, being drugged, terrorized, and raped repeatedly resulting in mental health issues including PTSD, drug and alcohol addictions and severe depression. Many young girls that are trafficked die before age 20 either by homicide or from illness and disease.

Human trafficking today remains a billion dollar industry and shockingly prevalent in every country in the world. In order to help bring awareness to trafficking many books and movies have been made that are up close and personal, gripping, insightful, and deeply profound. Among Betty’s recommended reading list are books such as Renting Lacy: A Story Of America's Prostituted Children by Cindy Coloma, The Slave Across the Street by Theresa Flores, Girls Like Us by Rachel Lloyd, A Crime So Monstrous by E. Benjamin Skinner and Selling Olga: Stories of Human Trafficking by Louisa Waugh.

In Betty’s eagerly anticipated 2-part radio series she will discuss the reality of human trafficking, her continued fight to continue to bring awareness that is both eye opening and truthful. Betty will go over books written and harrowing real life accounts that are disturbing, heart wrenching, and a triumph of human resilience and survival.

Close Up Radio welcomes back Betty Houbion in a two part interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday November 1st at 2 p.m. and on November 8th at 2 p.m. EST

For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/betty-houbion-98ab0317/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno