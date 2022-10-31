Excitation Systems Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2030

Excitation Market

The excitation systems market is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitation systems market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for synchronous machines from various end-use industries. In addition, the rise in investment toward power infrastructure projects fuels the growth of the excitation systems market. However, the complicated design and disadvantages of the systems are restraining the growth of the excitation systems market globally. Conversely, the rapid growth of the renewable energy industry is anticipated to provide potential excitation systems market opportunities in the upcoming years.

The system which provides DC field current to the synchronous machine for starting its operation is known as an excitation system. Excitation systems generally consist of elements such as signal sensing or processing circuits, electronic amplifiers, power rectifiers, voltage regulators, close-loop control circuits, and others. Modern excitation systems also consist of SCADA integration, diagnostics functions, protection functions, and others to improve the stability of the synchronous machines and thereby power system networks. Excitation systems are used in synchronous machines such as synchronous generators and synchronous motors.

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, power, mining, chemicals, pulp & paper, and others is fueling the demand for synchronous machines which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the excitation systems market. This is due to the rise in demand for reactive power to compensate lagging power factor created by inductive loads in the abovementioned industries. In addition, an increase in demand for excitation systems in synchronous machines for grid stabilization applications from electric utilities such as power generation plants, transmission, distribution, and other utilities in developing economies is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, the key factor hampering the growth of the global market is the design of complicated excitation systems which resulted in difficulties in maintenance activities.

Depending on the type, the static segment held the highest market share of about 68.3% in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the excitation systems market forecast period. This is owing to various advantages of static excitation systems such as good reliability, operation flexibility, excellent system response, small size, lower losses, and high performance which resulted in fueling the demand during the analyzed time frame. Moreover, the rise in demand for electricity from developing economies resulted in an increase in investment toward the power generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the excitation systems market from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of controller type, the digital segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for excitation systems to provide reliable and stable operation of synchronous machines such as synchronous generators and synchronous motors. In addition, the rise in research &development activities toward improving digital controllers for its use in excitation systems is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the analyzed timeframe.

On the basis of application, the synchronous generator segment holds the largest share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising demand for the synchronous generator from various power plants including nuclear, thermal, wind &hydropower, and industrial applications. In addition, the rise in usage of the synchronous generator from constant speed applications and power factor correction applications is anticipated to fuel the growth of the excitation systems market from 2021 to 2030.

In addition, the rapid expansion of the renewable energy sector, rise in investment toward the upgradation of aging power infrastructure, and rapid industrialization in the region are further anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The global excitation systems market analysis covers in-depth information of the major excitation systems industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include ABB, Andritz AG, Basler Electric Company, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Tenel, s.r.o., Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, and WEG Group.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global excitation systems market are Nidec Corporation, Melrose Industries, Amtech Power, Reivax, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study

- In 2020, the static segment accounted for about 68.3% of the share in the global excitation systems market and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

- In 2020, the digital segment accounted for 64.9% excitation systems market share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 5.0% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global excitation systems market.

- Synchronous motor is the fastest-growing application segment in the global excitation systems market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021–2030.

- Another industrial segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.6%, throughout the forecast period.

In 2020, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global excitation systems market with more than 35.2% of the share, in terms of revenue.

